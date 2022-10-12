McEnany blasts former CIA official's 'stunning' defense of Hunter Biden laptop letter

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany reacted to CIA intelligence officer David Priess' "stunning" interview on "Special Report" Tuesday evening where he defended signing a letter claiming Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation.

BRET BAIER PRESSES EX-CIA INTEL OFFICER STANDING BY HUNTER BIDEN ‘RUSSIAN INFO' LETTER: ‘IT WASN’T TRUE'

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I encourage every single person watching this. Go watch Bret Baier's interview with David Priess. First of all, it was excellent. It should be a masterclass in how to question someone because Bret Baier really pushed on this and got David Priess in a position where he had to answer. You're exactly right. The New York Times, The Washington Post, they have all verified this laptop, but we don't even need their verification because this is a laptop with thousands of pictures of Hunter Biden, thousands of conversations with his father. But when you watch this interview, David Priess, he does three things that are stunning. One, he says he does not regret it. He doesn't regret it. Number two, he says this did not affect an election. I don't know how he knows that because we have polling from John McLaughlin saying 4.6% of Biden voters said they would have voted differently. And then he stunningly doubles down on this having the hallmarks of Russian disinformation despite everyone verifying this at this point as to it not being Russian disinformation. He said, "Those words are still true." It was amazing to watch. Everyone take a peek.