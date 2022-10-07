Potential Hunter Biden charges are 'grave problem' for Biden family: Miranda Devine

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine argued Friday the potential charges against Hunter Biden are a "grave problem" for the Biden family. On "America Reports," Devine explained that "numerous revelations" from Biden's laptop show more criminal activity and highlight potential collusion with Big Tech.

HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATION: AG GARLAND TAKING HANDS-OFF APPROACH, LEAVES CHARGING DECISIONS TO WEISS

MIRANDA DEVINE: I mean, Tony Bobulinski went to the FBI before the 2020 election. The FBI had the laptop since December 2019. So there's absolutely no excuse for not subpoenaing Tony Bobulinski. He's the number one star witness. He knows who "The Big Guy" is. It's Joe Biden. And the grand jury apparently was asking at least one witness who is The Big Guy. It just seems The Washington Post – these leaks – you have to understand the purpose of the leaks. They're strategic, and they are to shape public opinion on this grave problem that the Biden family has with both Hunter Biden and the president's brother, Jim Biden, under federal investigation. And with the numerous revelations coming out over the last two years from the laptop, from Tony Bobulinski about this corrupt influence-peddling scheme that they were running overseas during Joe Biden's vice presidency. But on top of that, the more recent, really sinister revelations that have come from whistleblowers in the FBI, which show the extent of the cover-up and the collusion with Big Tech.

