Massachusetts high school nixes ‘USA Day’ from school spirit week because it’s too ‘politicized’

Faculty at a Massachusetts high school have canceled "USA Day" from its spirit week activities this year because they wanted to "avoid politics," local outlets reported this week.

In a letter to the school community, Wellesley High School principal Jamie Chisum explained that school staff canceled the patriotic-themed day to avoid a topic that had become "politicized."

"USA Day" was slated to be held on the last day of the high school’s festive week, allowing kids to dress up in their patriotic gear and celebrate America. The theme was replaced by "Fitness Friday," though students were still invited to wear their patriotic apparel.

Student Unification Program member Olivia Spagnuolo spoke to local Boston 25 about the school’s decision, saying it was not open for debate. "The administration was not going to let this happen. It wasn’t a topic for discussion," she said.

Spagnuolo’s group had been tasked with coming up with the daily themes for this year’s spirit week, which included "Throwback Thursday" as well as "Wild West Wednesday."

The week of festivities has always been part of building up school spirit leading up to the school’s annual Thanksgiving football game.

Spagnuolo explained the administrators’ decision, saying, "They said it was not allowed because it separated people at the school." The Student Unification Program also noted that this is not the first year that the idea for a patriotic spirit day has been vetoed.

Chisum’s letter provided more detail on the move, stating, "The high school Administration decided not to go forward with that spirit theme because it felt really different than the other themes kids came up with for the week. We felt that the topic has been politicized beyond our school and we wanted to avoid politics."

"We’ve had Mismatch Monday, Tropical Tuesday, Western Wednesday, Team Jersey Thursday and today was Fitness Friday. Monday is Monochrome Monday and Tuesday is Pajama day. Spirit Week is intended to be a light and fun way for our students to get excited about our pep rally and Thanksgiving Day football game," he added.

The principal also apologized for the decision creating controversy and frustration among the community.

"We acknowledge that the impact for some people has been just the opposite of our intention and that we have inadvertently politicized this activity. I am definitely sorry for any negative effect this has had on kids and families."

A local parent told local reporters that the decision is "absurd," adding, "I think it’s sad and depressing we’re at this state that celebrating the United States is political."

Chisum did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

