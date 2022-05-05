Martha MacCallum: This is an unwise position for Biden politically

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Martha MacCallum gave her take on Biden’s response to the leaked Supreme Court document suggesting an overturn of Roe v. Wade on "The Five."

MARTHA MACCALLUM: Yeah, it didn't work very well for Hillary Clinton... and you can imagine that President Trump and supporters and Trump candidates look at this and they go, "Thank you. This is exactly what we needed. Thank you very much because you've just alienated half the country." But what I find so fascinating is just how much he has pulled against his own former thinking....and he could be taking this moment and saying, you know, "I understand how you feel, people who support what the justices apparently are going to decide, because I once felt that way myself." In fact, as a senator, he said about Roe v. Wade, "I don't like the Supreme Court decision on abortion. I think it went too far."

Then he said, when he was a proponent with Republicans under the Reagan administration of doing exactly what's happening right now, of scratching Roe v Wade and sending it back to the states, he advocated for that. He wanted to vote for that amendment and he said it was because he's a Roman Catholic. He said, "I'm probably a victim or a product, however you want to phrase it, of my background."

So, he's alienating everyone who and you know what? The truth is that most people are somewhat more in the middle on this issue. Right? I mean, our own Fox News poll, 54% of the people who answered it think that 15 weeks is where the ban should be. Okay, 15 weeks is what the Mississippi law was about. It lines up with what you see in most of Europe.

This is not a radical opinion when you look at how people stand on this. So, I think this is an unwise position for him politically and I think that he's going to sort of feed right into the hands of what his opposition is going, where they want him to be.