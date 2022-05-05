Gavin Newsom savagely mocked as ‘disgusting transphobe’ for claiming men can’t get pregnant at abortion really

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservatives on Twitter had a field day Wednesday bashing Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., for getting his far left talking points all mixed up. At an abortion rally, he denied that men can get pregnant, which goes against current woke ideology.

On Wednesday, Newsom posted a video of himself speaking to abortion and Planned Parenthood supporters about his commitment to defend the "reproductive rights" of women and girls in California in a rebuke of the potential SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v Wade that was leaked in a court draft opinion on Monday.

Newsom’s speech consisted of the typical boilerplate pro-abortion talking points, but the caption for his video made one assertion conservatives thought the left had abandoned some time ago.

"If men could get pregnant, this wouldn’t even be a conversation," Newsom tweeted. "This decision isn’t about strengthening families - it’s about extremism. It’s about control. We will fight for the right to choose."

Conservative commentators were quick to point out that Newsom’s claim about men not being able to get pregnant is inconsistent with the current far left narrative on gender and sex, which now insists that men (trans men) can become pregnant.

"Lazy (and overused) talking point aside, it was just a few months ago when Democrats claimed it’s not just women who can get pregnant," Seattle radio host Jason Rants reminded his followers.

"Ummm. I don’t know if you’ve heard, but men have periods and men can get pregnant," tweeted RedState deputy editor Kira Davis. "I didn’t make the rules, I’m just reminding you of your own."

Pro-life activist and former NFL player Benjamin Watson tweeted, "It must be incredibly exhausting to be required to constantly remember which men can and which men can’t get pregnant."

MRCTV commentator Brittany Hughes slammed Newsom’s tweet, writing, "How quickly the left is to abandon their ‘non-binary’ soapbox the moment it’s no longer convenient. It’s all political theater with these fools."

Others pointed out how thoroughly the new gender edict has been embraced in popular culture.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, wrote, "Then how do you explain THIS," with an arrow pointing towards the new "pregnant man" emoji.

The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens asked, "Wait…men can’t get pregnant now?" The commentator included a "pregnant man" emoji in her tweet as well.

Conservative activist Kyle Kashuv, for one, was grateful that someone on the left had spoken the truth, "Thank you Gavin Newsom. Very true. Men cannot get pregnant!"

Others sarcastically accused the governor of being a "transphobe."

"Men can get pregnant you disgusting transphobe," GOP strategist Greg Price tweeted mockingly to Newsom. Podcaster and radio host Sebastian Gorka similarly tweeted, "Governor Transphobe."

In replies to Newsom's tweet, YouTuber Blaire White asked, "did you just come out as a transphobe[?]"

"’If men could get pregnant…’? Bigot! #CancelGavinNewsom" replied conservative YouTuber Viva Frei.