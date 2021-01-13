Martha MacCallum spars with Jason Miller over Trump's response to Capitol riot: 'You were there'

"The Story" host Martha MacCallum tangled with Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Jason Miller Wednesday over President Trump's delayed condemnation of last week's violence on Capitol Hill.

MacCallum pointed to a video released earlier Wednesday in which Trump "unequivocally" condemned the violence that took place Jan. 6, stating that "mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for."

The Fox News host questioned why Trump hadn't more forcefully called out violent groups, specifically QAnon and The Proud Boys at his rally prior to the riot, telling Miller that "those people ... stained the last moments of the presidency."

Miller argued that those responsible for the chaos had planned to commit acts of violence prior to the president's speech, and claimed that condemnation from the president likely would not have "made a difference" in what transpired at the Capitol. He told MacCallum that the "horrific event" should be considered as the start of a "healing process" for the country.

TRUMP CALLS FOR PEACEFUL TRANSITION: 'NO VIOLENCE'

"It's a desperate time, and somebody is going to have to be the bigger person in this situation." — Martha MacCallum, Fox News host

"Jason, I mean, this is more than a week later," MacCallum fired back. "Six people died. He could've came out that day -- and I know as well as you do, you were there, you spent a lot of time with the president over the past week, this I know -- Imagine if he had been this forceful ... then. I think that ... everything would be a little different today."

LIVE UPDATES: HOUSE VOTES TO IMPEACH TRUMP OVER CAPITOL RIOT

When Miller claimed that Trump "did come out last week and condemned the violence," MacCallum forcefully interjected, "He said 'it was a landslide, the journey is just beginning, I love you.'"

Miller then turned the conversation to Trump's second impeachment, which garnered support from both Republicans and Democrats during a House vote on Wednesday evening.

MacCallum agreed that it was a "rush job," but suggested that Trump "go to the inauguration and meet with the incoming president" as an act of good faith to promote a peaceful transfer of power.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There is no appeasing the left with the hatred they have for the president," Miller said.

"It's a desperate time," MacCallum said pointedly, "and somebody is going to have to be the bigger person in this situation."