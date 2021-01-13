Live Updates: House expected to vote to impeach president

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote to impeach President Trump on Wednesday.

The House voted late Tuesday to pass a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office, which was seen as symbolic.

Trump is on the verge of becoming the only president in history to be twice impeached. Five Republican lawmakers, including third-ranking House GOP leader Liz Cheney of Wyoming, announced they would vote to impeach Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also supports Democrats' move to initiate impeachment proceedings against Trump and is "done" and "furious" with him, sources familiar told Fox News.

FAST FACTS The House must vote to send the article of impeachment in order to trigger the Senate trial.



The debate on the actual article of impeachment is budgeted for two hours.

Impeachment is scheduled for consideration at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

