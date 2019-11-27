Rep. Meadows slams impeachment 'sham': More subpoenas from Dems than bills passed

North Carolina Republican Congressman Mark Meadows said Wednesday that new evidence surrounding House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky supports the White House's argument that the probe is a "sham partisan process."

The House Judiciary Committee announced the next step in the impeachment process, scheduling the second round of hearings for next week.

In a letter to the president, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said the hearing will "...discuss whether your alleged actions warrant the House's exercising its authority to adopt articles of impeachment..."

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to the letter on Wednesday. "The White House is currently reviewing Chairman Nadler's letter -- but what is obvious to every American is that this letter comes at the end of an illegitimate sham partisan process," she wrote. "The president has done nothing wrong and the Democrats know it."

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Brian Kilmeade, Meadows, a ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, said that right now the Democrats have issued more subpoenas than bills they have signed into law.

"So, when you start to look at what's happening, you're seeing that they're not really focused about the things the American people care about," he explained, likening the upcoming impeachment hearings to a "law class."

"They'll come in and say that the president's actions warrant impeachment. We're going to hear from three Democrat witnesses -- only one Republican witness. And so, they're talking about a fair process. I don't see anything that's fair," Meadows continued.

He predicts that there will be an impeachment vote right before Christmas, but believes that the American people are "seeing through it."

"The polls are moving towards the president's side of the ledger. And ultimately, what this comes down to is the American people are tired of it," he said.

"Really, there's not any new evidence. In fact, the evidence that keeps coming out is actually supportive of the fact that the president made the right call on Ukrainian aid," Meadows concluded. "The case that was supposed to be the smoking gun was really not that, and the American people are saying, 'Listen, don't remove this president.'"