Tucker Carlson: Instead of destroying Trump, impeachment appears to have made him stronger -- like Godzilla

It was supposed to be the most cheerful holiday season imaginable for the Democratic Party. For three years they fantasized about impeaching Donald Trump. Lurid visions of trials, convictions -- the helicopter lifting up for the last time from the White House lawn to sustained applause from the press corps here in Washington.

TRUMP KNEW ABOUT WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT BEFORE UKRAINE AID RELEASED

Big Orange gone forever, banished to Mar-a-Lago. The left back in power. Order restored. It’d be like the 2016 election never even happened, like it was all a bad dream. That’s what Democrats thought they were getting for Christmas this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Unfortunately for them, Santa got delayed. They’re not getting a pony this year. They’re getting a bag of hair.

Instead of destroying Trump, impeachment appears to have made him even stronger, like Godzilla. It turns out that parading bureaucrats before the cameras to demand that you sent money to Ukraine -- shut up, no questions allowed -- isn’t very effective as a campaign strategy. And as a result, support for impeachment has fallen even among core Democratic voters.

Here’s the latest example: An Emerson poll released last week found that among African-American voters, for example, just 37 percent now support impeachment; 38 percent are opposed while 25 percent were uncertain, which itself is significant.

Meanwhile, in the same poll, among white voters, 44 percent support impeachment. That’s not among white Democrats -- that’s among all white voters.

Instead of destroying Trump, impeachment appears to have made him even stronger, like Godzilla.

So, think about that for a second. That means African-Americans, though they remain the most loyal Democratic constituency, tend to be more skeptical of impeachment. In other words, in the Democratic party, it is white liberals who are howling for impeachment. The rest of the party? Not so much.

That’s interesting and unexpected -- and it has Democratic leaders squirming. They promised their base impeachment. The press told them it was a sure thing. It’s hard to back off from that, but going forward it could devastate the party next fall.

New polls from Rasmussen and Emerson both show the president’s approval rating rising. If Donald Trump could get even half the figure among black voters that he’s getting now in those polls, he will win reelection.

That has CNN commentator Ana Navarro on edge. When she saw that poll, she tweeted this: “Zero chance this is accurate. Zero. The poll must have been conducted in the homes of Ben Carson, Kanye, that sheriff guy with the hat, and those two cubic zirconia and polyester spandex ladies.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In other words, it’s a lot like her party’s reaction to 2016: Keep talking, and pretend it never happened.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Nov. 26, 2019

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM TUCKER CARLSON