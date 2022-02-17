Mark Levin sends message to Americans on 'Hannity': 'It's in your power to take this country back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Host of "Life, Liberty & Levin" Mark Levin slammed Democratic ideology for hurting Americans who "make this country work." On "Hannity" Thursday, Levin slammed the left for demonizing truckers, parents and others who don't agree with their agenda.

MARK LEVIN: Sean Hannity and America, have you noticed the Democrat Party base and the left-wing base is never the enemy? The trial lawyers are never the enemy. The teachers unions are never the enemy. The front groups that want open borders, they're never the enemy. The hard left in this country, they're never the enemy. No, no, no, no. Today it's the truckers. Yesterday it was the parents. The day before that it was the nurses. In other words; Middle America, the people who make this country work. The Democrat Party in this country needs to be crushed. And I want the American people to understand something: you have it within your power to take this country back. They will not be crushed unless you crushed them.

