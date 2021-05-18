Mark Fuhrman uncovers new details in the unsolved cases of Natalee Holloway, Bob Crane

In 2005, Natalee Holloway became a household name after vanishing during a high school graduation trip to Aruba. Her tragic tale gripped the nation and dominated the nightly news. Suspects soon emerged, but there was no physical evidence — and no body.

16 years later, her case continues to mystify the world. Now, former Los Angeles Police Department detective and Fox Nation host Mark Fuhrman dives deep into the details of one of America's most notorious crime mysteries in hopes of finding answers others have not.



On Tuesday, Fuhrman appeared on Fox News' ‘The Faulkner Focus’ to discuss Holloway's story, with host Harris Faulkner remarking that he has "unearthed some things" about the case in his newest season of ‘The Fuhrman Diaries.’ Faulkner herself has a connection to the case, having been among the first reporters to have sat down with Natalee Holloway's mother following her daughter's disappearance.



"Mark, you and I have something in common — and that is a connection to that case. More than curiosity, but having followed it." Faulker said. "Finally, you have unearthed some things that even those of us who were glued to it did not know."

Fuhrman, who traveled to Aruba for the Fox Nation coverage, noted that Natalee Holloway's case had been a ‘compromised investigation’ from the start.

But, according to Fuhrman, it wasn't the only unsolved mystery that had been mishandled.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

In 1978, American actor, radio personality, and ‘Hogan's Heroes' star Bob Crane was bludgeoned to death in his Scottsdale, Arizona apartment - leaving behind a wife, five children, and a legacy in question.

Though Crane's murder sent shock waves through Hollywood, his previously uncontroversial image as a star had reportedly been threatened by the suspicious nature of his death --- and revelations about his personal life that resultantly came to light.



"His reputation and his celebrity preceded everything in the investigation," said Furhman, who suggested his social status had caused the Scottsdale Police Department to mishandle the case.



"It was completely bungled from the onset…probably because he was a celebrity and they were intimidated by anything that he did."