Trump says he'd 'love to see' Greene return to politics despite recent attacks

President Donald Trump said he would love to see Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., return to politics someday during an interview with NBC News on Saturday.

He told the outlet that it was "not going to be easy for her" to reemerge as a political force after the Georgia congresswoman announced she would be resigning her seat on Jan. 5.

"I’d love to see that," he said, according to NBC.

However, Trump said that for now, "she’s got to take a little rest."

Greene announced her resignation in a lengthy statement posted to X on Friday, citing her growing disillusionment with Washington politics, blasting what she called a corrupt "Political Industrial Complex" that she said uses Americans as "pawns in an endless game of division."

"Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both political parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more," Greene wrote. "And the results are always the same — nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman."

Trump reacted to the news in a Truth Social post.

"Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her," the president wrote.

"For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD. Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!," he added.

Greene, once a staunch ally of the president, has recently disagreed with him, particularly regarding the Department of Justice's release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump later was later asked by a reporter if he was willing to forgive Greene.

"Forgive for what? No. We just — I just disagreed with her philosophy. She started backing perhaps the worst Republican congressman in our history, just, you know, a stupid person named Massie. And, I said, ‘go your own way.’ And once I left her, she resigned because she would never have survived a primary. But I think she's a nice person," Trump added.

The president has also called Greene a "traitor" and a "ranting lunatic" amid their public feud.