Democrats silent on past rhetoric toward Trump Cabinet member after foiled assassination plot

Democrats evaded questions on Friday about whether there could be a link between their past heated rhetoric towards Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought and news that a man had been charged with attempting to kill him.

Authorities arrested Colin Demarco, 26, for arriving at Vought’s residence with a firearm after stating an intent to murder him last year.

The offices of Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and other high-ranking Democrats who have described Vought as a threat to the country did not respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

One Democrat, Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., did not address the questions about rhetoric but reacted to the arrest.

"I am deeply alarmed by the news that a man allegedly planned to murder OMB Director Vought. I am relieved the suspect was caught before any violence occurred," Boyle said in a statement.

"Political violence is unacceptable and represents an attack not only on an individual but on our democracy itself. There is no place for political violence in the United States of America."

However, in the past, many Democrats — including Boyle — have characterized Vought as a threat to the country.

"Make no mistake — his nomination is as dangerous as it gets. His views aren’t just extreme; they are a direct threat to our democracy, the rule of law and the basic principles of our government," Boyle said last year when Trump announced Vought as the pick to lead OMB.

Similarly, Schumer called Vought "a danger to working people, a danger to America’s beliefs and ideals" in a speech delivered on the Senate floor.

According to authorities, Demarco approached Vought’s residence in Arlington, Va., on Aug. 10 while wearing a surgical mask and rubber gloves, carrying a backpack and concealing a weapon under his shirt.

Authorities arrived on the scene in time to deter Demarco’s alleged plans.

Police said a search of Demarco's communications revealed he expressed intent to kill his target in online messages.

Demarco faces four charges: attempted murder, criminal solicitation to commit murder, wearing a mask in public to conceal identity and carrying a concealed weapon.

Vought, who was among the first Cabinet members nominated by Trump, has had a high level of influence on the administration even ahead of the election.

Vought was one of the chief architects behind Project 2025, a policy platform published by the conservative-leaning think tank, the Heritage Foundation, that the administration has mirrored on issues like immigration, the federal workforce and public funding.

At the time of his confirmation, Vought’s calls to shrink the government’s footprint brought fierce condemnation from critics like Warren.

"You can absolutely bet on Russ Vought pulling out the rug from working people over and over again. We don’t know where he will stop," Warren said in remarks on the Senate floor.

"We don’t know how far Russ Vought’s extremism will go, but we can’t afford to wait and find out," she added.

Other Democrats followed up on her calls.

"Vought is an extremist who believes the president is all-powerful. He has a radical plan to destroy and dismantle Congress’ investments in our families’ health, safety, and prosperity," DeLauro, a top Democrat in the House, said of his plans to cut government programs.

Demarco is due in court on Feb. 23 for a preliminary hearing, according to the Arlington General District Court.