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Mamdani sidesteps question on whether he supports AOC challenging Schumer

The New York City mayor praised Ocasio-Cortez but said his focus is on 'working with everyone'

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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NYC's Mamdani dodges on AOC-Schumer challenge, sidesteps Harris 2028 question Video

NYC's Mamdani dodges on AOC-Schumer challenge, sidesteps Harris 2028 question

Zohran Mamdani declined to say whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer during a Sunday appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press. 

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sidestepped questions Sunday about whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer, declining to take a position amid growing debate over Democratic leadership.

"I have to be honest with you," he told NBC's Kristen Welker. "This is another question that gets into the future," Mamdani said when asked if Schumer should step aside as Senate Democratic leader.

The exchange unfolded as divisions within the Democratic Party have intensified over generational change, with progressives increasingly raising the prospect of Ocasio-Cortez mounting a primary challenge against Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats for years.

When pressed directly on whether he supported such a challenge, Mamdani avoided endorsing the idea while praising Ocasio-Cortez.

Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez standing together at a breakfast event in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez previously backed Zohran Mamdani for mayor.  (AP Images)

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"I will tell you this, that I have had the privilege of being represented by Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez," he said. "Now it’s an honor to work with her as an incredible congresswoman, and I’m excited to see whatever it is that she decides to do next."

Welker noted Schumer did not endorse Mamdani in his own mayoral race and asked whether that influenced his view, but the mayor emphasized cooperation.

"I’ll tell you that right now my focus is on working with everyone, and that includes Senator Schumer," Mamdani said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaking at a SEIU rally on Park Avenue in Manhattan

Mamdani doubled down on his answers about Democratic leadership on "Meet the Press," opting instead to focus on New York.  (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu)

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"You know, recently I worked with Senator Schumer to deliver on a hub of relief for delivery workers right here across from City Hall."

Mamdani expanded on his broader view of the party, suggesting the issue was not simply about age.

"I think it’s time for a party that reflects the urgency that we’re seeing across this country," he said. "We know very well what we oppose. What are we for?"

Zohran Mamdani and Chuck Schumer standing together

Mamdani was previously asked in December whether he believed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., needed to leave. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images)

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He also declined to weigh in on former Vice President Kamala Harris and her potential political future, despite repeated questioning.

"I have to be honest, I haven’t thought about the candidacies for president this time," Mamdani said.

"I think that New Yorkers are tired of politicians pontificating about other politicians. What they want to see are results."

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaking with New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani ducked a question from NBC's Kristen Welker on whether he'd support a future Kamala Harris run. (Saul Loeb/Pool/Reuters; Ryan Murphy/Reuters)

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Harris has hinted at another presidential run, placing her at the center of early discussions about the Democratic field. Party leaders have emphasized the importance of focusing on the 2026 midterms as Democrats look to regain momentum.

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Mamdani signaled he planned to stay focused on governing rather than engaging in national political debates.

"And here in 2026 I want to be delivering for New Yorkers," he said.

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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