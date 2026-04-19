Mamdani sidesteps question on whether he supports AOC challenging Schumer

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sidestepped questions Sunday about whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer, declining to take a position amid growing debate over Democratic leadership.

"I have to be honest with you," he told NBC's Kristen Welker. "This is another question that gets into the future," Mamdani said when asked if Schumer should step aside as Senate Democratic leader.

The exchange unfolded as divisions within the Democratic Party have intensified over generational change, with progressives increasingly raising the prospect of Ocasio-Cortez mounting a primary challenge against Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats for years.

When pressed directly on whether he supported such a challenge, Mamdani avoided endorsing the idea while praising Ocasio-Cortez.

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"I will tell you this, that I have had the privilege of being represented by Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez," he said. "Now it’s an honor to work with her as an incredible congresswoman, and I’m excited to see whatever it is that she decides to do next."

Welker noted Schumer did not endorse Mamdani in his own mayoral race and asked whether that influenced his view, but the mayor emphasized cooperation.

"I’ll tell you that right now my focus is on working with everyone, and that includes Senator Schumer," Mamdani said.

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"You know, recently I worked with Senator Schumer to deliver on a hub of relief for delivery workers right here across from City Hall."

Mamdani expanded on his broader view of the party, suggesting the issue was not simply about age.

"I think it’s time for a party that reflects the urgency that we’re seeing across this country," he said. "We know very well what we oppose. What are we for?"

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He also declined to weigh in on former Vice President Kamala Harris and her potential political future, despite repeated questioning.

"I have to be honest, I haven’t thought about the candidacies for president this time," Mamdani said.

"I think that New Yorkers are tired of politicians pontificating about other politicians. What they want to see are results."

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Harris has hinted at another presidential run, placing her at the center of early discussions about the Democratic field. Party leaders have emphasized the importance of focusing on the 2026 midterms as Democrats look to regain momentum.

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Mamdani signaled he planned to stay focused on governing rather than engaging in national political debates.

"And here in 2026 I want to be delivering for New Yorkers," he said.