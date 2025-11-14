Crockett lukewarm on AOC primarying Schumer, says she doesn't subscribe to 'ageism'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, seemed unenthusiastic about the prospect of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., primarying Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying Thursday she didn't subscribe to "ageism."

During an interview on CNN, Crockett dismissed the notion that replacing older Democratic lawmakers like Schumer with younger ones like Ocasio-Cortez is going to fix the party.

"I think there is this feeling within our base that we need to have younger people. I will tell you that I don’t necessarily subscribe to ageism," Crockett told CNN host Kasie Hunt, who had asked what she thought of the prospect of Ocasio-Cortez challenging Schumer.

EPSTEIN VICTIMS SET TO BREAK SILENCE AMID BIPARTISAN PUSH TO RELEASE FILES: 'PEOPLE ARE GOING TO BE OUTRAGED'

It has been widely speculated in recent months that Ocasio-Cortez would mount a primary challenge against Schumer in 2028.

Top Republicans have charged that Schumer didn’t agree to a GOP-led funding bill that would have averted the government shutdown at the behest of AOC, worried she’d challenge him for control of the party.

Hunt asked Crockett what she thought of Ocasio-Cortez potentially running against Schumer. The lawmaker said she was skeptical it would be the right move, and tied the idea to the party’s fixation with younger candidates were better than older ones.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD NAMES SURPRISING 2028 PRESIDENTIAL SUGGESTION

"I‘m going to be perfectly honest, because even when you look at the votes and you look at the six Democrats that actually broke ranks yesterday out of the House, I can tell you that they weren‘t all elderly," she said.

"There were a number of very young people, definitely one of the members is younger than me."

Crockett added she believes age is not a factor in competent leadership for the Democratic Party, but willingness to fight.

"So, I think that it is about who is willing to fight in this moment and what does that fight look like? So, I think New York will have to decide, if Alex does decide to run, who is built for this moment?" Crockett said.

The lawmaker told voters that fighting spirit, not youth, is the quality they should be looking for when choosing a candidate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"But when you go out, don‘t just vote for a Democrat, vote for a Democrat that is ready for the fight that we‘re in at this moment, one that is looking for accountability with this rogue administration," Crockett said.

Some prominent liberals have pointed to Crockett herself as being one of the new key leaders for the Democratic Party. In a recent interview, liberal radio host Charlamagne tha God said, "Jasmine Crockett is actually what the Democrats should be leaning into."

"She is a phenomenal messenger. And some people just got it. Some people just have a different anointing on them. You don’t know why certain people cause folks to gravitate towards them," he added.

Ocasio-Cortez and Crockett did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.