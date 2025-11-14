Expand / Collapse search
Crockett lukewarm on AOC primarying Schumer, says she doesn't subscribe to 'ageism'

Texas lawmaker tells CNN that age isn't factor in competent Democratic leadership

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Rep. Crockett questions focus on youth amid speculation over AOC challenging Schumer Video

Rep. Crockett questions focus on youth amid speculation over AOC challenging Schumer

During an interview on CNN, Crockett dismissed the notion that replacing old Democratic lawmakers like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., with younger ones, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is going to fix the party.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, seemed unenthusiastic about the prospect of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., primarying Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying Thursday she didn't subscribe to "ageism."

During an interview on CNN, Crockett dismissed the notion that replacing older Democratic lawmakers like Schumer with younger ones like Ocasio-Cortez is going to fix the party.

"I think there is this feeling within our base that we need to have younger people. I will tell you that I don’t necessarily subscribe to ageism," Crockett told CNN host Kasie Hunt, who had asked what she thought of the prospect of Ocasio-Cortez challenging Schumer. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, told CNN on Thursday she doesn't necessarily agree with that having Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., challenge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is the best way forward for the Democratic Party.  (Andres Kudacki/Getty; Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/Getty; Anadolu/Getty)

It has been widely speculated in recent months that Ocasio-Cortez would mount a primary challenge against Schumer in 2028. 

Top Republicans have charged that Schumer didn’t agree to a GOP-led funding bill that would have averted the government shutdown at the behest of AOC, worried she’d challenge him for control of the party. 

Hunt asked Crockett what she thought of Ocasio-Cortez potentially running against Schumer. The lawmaker said she was skeptical it would be the right move, and tied the idea to the party’s fixation with younger candidates were better than older ones. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Chuck Schumer chatting together

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak on Capitol Hill on Aug. 3, 2025.  (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"I‘m going to be perfectly honest, because even when you look at the votes and you look at the six Democrats that actually broke ranks yesterday out of the House, I can tell you that they weren‘t all elderly," she said.

"There were a number of very young people, definitely one of the members is younger than me."

Crockett added she believes age is not a factor in competent leadership for the Democratic Party, but willingness to fight.

"So, I think that it is about who is willing to fight in this moment and what does that fight look like? So, I think New York will have to decide, if Alex does decide to run, who is built for this moment?" Crockett said. 

The lawmaker told voters that fighting spirit, not youth, is the quality they should be looking for when choosing a candidate.

Jasmine Crockett Texas Representative

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, says voters should pick Democratic leaders based on their willingness to fight for the party rather than their age. (John Medina / Getty Images)

"But when you go out, don‘t just vote for a Democrat, vote for a Democrat that is ready for the fight that we‘re in at this moment, one that is looking for accountability with this rogue administration," Crockett said. 

Some prominent liberals have pointed to Crockett herself as being one of the new key leaders for the Democratic Party. In a recent interview, liberal radio host Charlamagne tha God said, "Jasmine Crockett is actually what the Democrats should be leaning into."

"She is a phenomenal messenger. And some people just got it. Some people just have a different anointing on them. You don’t know why certain people cause folks to gravitate towards them," he added. 

Ocasio-Cortez and Crockett did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

