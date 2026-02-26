Kansas law invalidates transgender driver's licenses and birth certificates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas has officially invalidated driver’s licenses and birth certificates for transgender residents who changed their sex designation on government documents, following a law that took effect Thursday.

Roughly 1,700 individuals in Kansas will be required to obtain a new standard driver’s license at a cost of $26, according to the House Substitute for Senate Bill 244.

The state’s vehicle division informed residents that no grace period will be offered for those who need to update their IDs, according to The Kansas City Star.

"Please note that the Legislature did not include a grace period for updating credentials. That means that once the law is officially enacted, your current credentials will be invalid immediately, and you may be subject to additional penalties if you are operating a vehicle without a valid credential," the Kansas Department of Revenue’s vehicle division said.

The law also establishes clear rules for shared private spaces in government buildings, restricting their use to a single sex. This applies to facilities such as restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, and shower rooms where individuals may be partially or fully undressed.

The bill further reinforced a strict definition of sex and gender as an "individual’s biological sex, either male or female, at birth."

Consequently, individuals or entities who violate the space restrictions may face significant civil penalties or potential criminal charges.

KANSAS JUDGE SAYS TRANSGENDER RIGHTS NOT VIOLATED BY STATE'S REFUSAL TO CHANGE SEX ON DRIVER'S LICENSES

Individuals are also given the right to take legal action if someone of the opposite biological sex violates their privacy in these spaces.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, whose veto of the bill was ultimately overridden by the Republican-led Kansas Legislature on Feb. 18, had previously called it a "poorly drafted bill with significant, far-reaching consequences."

"It is nothing short of ridiculous that the Legislature is forcing the entire state, every city and town, every school district, every public university to spend taxpayer money on a manufactured problem," she said. "Kansans elected them to focus on education, job creation, housing, and grocery costs."

SUPREME COURT CONSERVATIVES SIGNAL SUPPORT FOR STATE TRANSGENDER SPORTS BANS DURING ORAL ARGUMENTS

Under the bill, entering a multiple-occupancy space designated for the opposite sex constitutes a violation. After a first warning, a second offense incurs a $1,000 civil penalty, and a third or subsequent violation is treated as a class B misdemeanor.

Anyone who believes their privacy has been violated in such a setting may bring a civil lawsuit against the violator and seek $1,000 in liquidated damages, according to the bill.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Government entities, such as state agencies or local districts, that fail to align with the new regulations are subject to steep fines. Entities face a $25,000 civil penalty for a first violation and $125,000 for each subsequent violation.

The law provides specific exceptions for entering spaces designated for the opposite sex, including custodial or maintenance work, medical or emergency aid, law enforcement duties, assisting someone who needs help or children under nine accompanied by a caregiver.