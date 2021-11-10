Jesse Watters on Kyle Rittenhouse trial prosecution and liberal media reaction: 'They want to scalp this kid'

"The Five" discussed the seventh day of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in which the defendant – who is charged with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, and a reckless endangerment charge – took the witness stand in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.

Judge Jeanine Pirro said that Rittenhouse exemplified what every defendant should do when they take the stand. He was clear, concise, and didn't talk excessively.

"He stops exactly where he should stop – he doesn't add any further information," she said. "He listens exquisitely to the questions. There isn't even a need on the part of the defense attorney to object to this prosecutor, who is so desperate, so out of control that he's even got the judge going through the roof in that courtroom."

The judge admonished the prosecution on multiple occasions, including for raising the fact that Rittenhouse chose to remain silent after he was charged. The Fifth Amendment protects those accused of crimes from incriminating themselves -- they do not have to reveal any information to police, prosecution, or a judge.

Judge Bruce Schroeder said he was "astonished" when prosecutor Thomas Binger began his examination of Rittenhouse "by commenting on the defendant's post-arrest silence."

"That's basic law," the judge said. "It's been basic law in this country for 40 years, 50 years. I have no idea why you would do something like that … So I don't know what you're up to."

Jesse Watters went off on the prosecutor and said the trial displayed an "axis of evil."

"Not only has [the prosecutor] exhibited prosecutorial misconduct. He coached a witness to lie and got caught cold," he said, referring to witness Nathan DeBruin who testified prosecutors asked him to change his statement.

"I've never seen anything like this guy," Watters said. "It's now illegal to defend yourself. If someone is assaulting you, chasing you, grabbing your weapon, shooting firearms over your head and then aiming a revolver at your skull, this prosecutor says you can't defend yourself. That is insane."

Greg Gutfeld added to the criticism of the prosecution.

"What I've learned a lot from this prosecutor … you have to let someone beat you over the head with a skateboard," he said. "If you defend yourself, that's on you. You should never shoot a guy pointing a gun at you because he hasn't shot you yet."

Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, with an AR-15 during the August 2020 protests and riots in Kenosha that erupted after police shot Jacob Blake, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

The third person Rittenhouse shot, Gaige Grosskreutz, survived and testified Monday.

Rittenhouse said throughout his testimony at the Kenosha County Courthouse that he was acting in self-defense.

Geraldo Rivera said he thinks Rittenhouse will be acquitted at the end of trial.

"This kid has stood his ground [on the witness stand] … This is a self-defense case," he said. "Did he reasonably believe that his life was in danger and was the force he used to defend himself appropriately? And just seems to me that the kid is that he's a dopey kid with a hero complex. You know, he shouldn't have been there, shouldn't have had the AR-15 on the street and all the rest of it. But I think he walks. I tell you the truth.

Watters suggested Rittenhouse is a political scapedgoat.

"This is prosecutors, the press and politicians conspiring to create violence create a deadly situation," he said. "Then, when a deadly violent situation happens, they want a scalp of this kid. And that is really corrupt."

