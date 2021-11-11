Tom Cotton rips Biden over Kyle Rittenhouse remark: Democrats 'do this all the time'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., blasted President Biden for calling Kyle Rittenhouse a "white supremacist" in a tweet last year without knowing all the details of the shooting incident, arguing Democrats "revert to name-calling" when they are "losing an argument on the merits." Sen. Cotton joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday to discuss, highlighting the Democratic Party cannot be "strong or healthy" if this is the strategy in dealing with the American people.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE SPOKESPERSON SLAMS JOE BIDEN FOR CASTING DEFENDANT AS A WHITE SUPREMACIST

TOM COTTON: I want to focus on what Joe Biden said last year, which is calling this young man a white supremacist based on a few seconds of video. As I often say, when there's a shooting like this, you shouldn't jump to conclusions based on some video circulating on social media. You should allow all the facts to be collected and make a reasoned judgment. But when Joe Biden called Kyle Rittenhouse a white supremacist last year, it really was just the go-to move of the Democrats. They do this all the time when they're losing an argument on the merits. They don't like parents going to school boards to protest what their kids are learning or school closures, so those parents are called racists. They don't like that Virginians elected Republicans last week, [so] they condemn Virginia voters as racist. They don't like the United States Constitution or the norms and the customs of the United States Senate, so they call it racist. They are constantly losing arguments with the American people, and then they just revert to name-calling towards their opponents. It's not a sign of a party that is strong or healthy.

