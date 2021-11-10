Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stand in his own defense: LIVE UPDATES

Judge scolds prosecutor over cross-examination in heated exchange

Judge Schroeder again calls for break, asking jury to be moved into library.

"This is ridiculous," the jurist says.

Defense attorney Mark Richards threatens to ask for a mistrial with prejudice is Binger continues his line of question, which is forbidden.

Judge Schroeder raises his voice to prosecution while reprimanding them over their line of questioning pertaining to Rittenhouse's use of the gun and his knowledge of the law as it pertained to his use of the gun.

This argument appears to be related to a previous incident that Schroeder prohibited the prosecution from including.

Fox News' Jiovanni Lieggi describes the incident in question: "Rittenhouse can allegedly be heard in a video saying he wished he had his AR-15 so he could fire rounds at people he believed were shoplifting."

The judge tells Binger: "You should have come to the court and said you want to go into this."

During his cross-examination, Binger repeatedly asks about Rittenhouse's age and the possession and purchase of his gun.

Schroeder: "You are already ... I was astonished when you began your examination by commenting on the defendant's ... silence" before trial.

"I don't know what you're up to."

Binger: "Your honor there have been things in this case, testimony in this case that I believe" opened the door to this line of questioning.

Binger adds: "I believe, based on the evidence that we've heard and more specifically exactly what the defendant's said earlier about admitting pointing a gun at someone who is merely jumping or sitting on a car, that the door is open now to this testimony. And I continue to believe that his state of mind, his intent, his belief as to self-defense is the core of this case."

Binger says he hopes to "impeach the defendant" on his beliefs.

After approximately 10 minutes of debate over the issue the judge asks that the jury be brought back into the courtroom.