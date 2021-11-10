Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stand in his own defense: LIVE UPDATES
Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, took the stand on Wednesday in his ongoing trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder calls for a lunchbreak in the ongoing murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, 18.
Rittenhouse is expected to return to the stand, under cross-examination from prosecution, at 1 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. ET.
Prosecutor Binger asks Rittenhouse: "Did you know the capabilities of your own weapon?
Rittenhouse responds: "I knew that it could shoot ... I believe from a distance ... I'm not an expert on AR-15s."
Binger questions Rittenhouse repeatedly over his knowledge of ammunition and asks him how far he had shot his weapon before the night of Aug. 25, 2020.
"So, you didn't know the difference between what a full-metal jacket bullet would do versus a hollow-point?"
Rittenhouse apologizes and ultimately says, "I don't know."
After some of the questioning continues, the judge calls for the trial to adjourn for a lunch break. He orders court to resume in approximately one hour.
Judge Schroeder again calls for break, asking jury to be moved into library.
"This is ridiculous," the jurist says.
Defense attorney Mark Richards threatens to ask for a mistrial with prejudice is Binger continues his line of question, which is forbidden.
Judge Schroeder raises his voice to prosecution while reprimanding them over their line of questioning pertaining to Rittenhouse's use of the gun and his knowledge of the law as it pertained to his use of the gun.
This argument appears to be related to a previous incident that Schroeder prohibited the prosecution from including.
Fox News' Jiovanni Lieggi describes the incident in question: "Rittenhouse can allegedly be heard in a video saying he wished he had his AR-15 so he could fire rounds at people he believed were shoplifting."
The judge tells Binger: "You should have come to the court and said you want to go into this."
During his cross-examination, Binger repeatedly asks about Rittenhouse's age and the possession and purchase of his gun.
Schroeder: "You are already ... I was astonished when you began your examination by commenting on the defendant's ... silence" before trial.
"I don't know what you're up to."
Binger: "Your honor there have been things in this case, testimony in this case that I believe" opened the door to this line of questioning.
Binger adds: "I believe, based on the evidence that we've heard and more specifically exactly what the defendant's said earlier about admitting pointing a gun at someone who is merely jumping or sitting on a car, that the door is open now to this testimony. And I continue to believe that his state of mind, his intent, his belief as to self-defense is the core of this case."
Binger says he hopes to "impeach the defendant" on his beliefs.
After approximately 10 minutes of debate over the issue the judge asks that the jury be brought back into the courtroom.
Prosecution points to Rittenhouse's TikTok account from 2020, which featured a picture of Rittenhouse with his AR-15. His TikTok included the description, “Bruh, I’m just [trying to] be famous," Binger said (and Rittenhouse agreed).
Asked again about his EMT experience, Rittenhouse says he was an EMT cadet at the Antioch Fire Department until the incident on Aug. 25. “I was learning about certain things in the field of firefighting and EMS," Rittenhouse says.
“I was a member of the Antioch fire cadet program …” he says, noting that he had a shirt indicating that he was a staff member. When asked if he was a member of the Antioch Fire Department, Rittenhouse says he was part of the fire department's cadet program.
When asked if he told people in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, that he was an EMT, Rittenhouse says, "Yes," acknowledging that he lied. When asked, Rittenhouse says he did not lie about his age and did not tell anyone he was 18 or 19.
The judge overseeing the Kyle Rittenhouse trial over his questioning -- and accuses Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger of committing a "grave constitutional" error by choosing to stay silent before Wednesday's testimony.
After a brief reprimand, Binger is back to questioning Rittenhouse, but not for long before the judge again stops him.
Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder stops the prosecutor as he moves to object a comment from Rittenhouse, who was describing why he wanted the gun he chose to ask his friend to purchase.
"It's not admissible, and none of this is frankly," the judge says.
Prosecution begins cross-examination, asking Rittenhouse: "Everybody that you shot at that night you intended to kill, correct?"
Rittenhouse responds: "I didn't intend to kill them. I intended ... to stop the people who were attacking me."
The prosecution grills Rittenhouse repeatedly about whether he intended to kill them.
When asked again by the prosecution if he intended to kill the three men, Rittenhouse says: "I did what I had to do to stop the person who was attacking me."
By killing them, prosecution asks? "Two of them passed away, but I stopped the threat" from attacking him.
Grosskreutz's hands are up, Rittenhouse says, but Rittenhouse knows he is armed.
Rittenhouse: "My rifle is down, his hands are up. His pistol is in his hand. And then, Mr. Grosskreutz looks at me ... Grosskretuz brings his arm down ... with me on the ground. His pistol is pointed at me. And that's when I shoot him. Once."
Rittenhouse: "He's no longer a threat to me. There's only one person in front of me and his hands are up ... I get onto one knee ..." Rittenhouse describes how the man in front of him then backs up and he does not shoot him.
Rittenhouse says he then moved toward the police line "to turn myself in" to the police there.
With his arms up, Rittenhouse says his vision is "narrow" and he had tried to move his rifle behind him "so police didn't see me as a threat."
Rittenhouse continues: "I tell the officer, ' I just shot somebody.' The officer says, 'Get the f--- back or you're going to get pepper sprayed. Go home. Go home. Go home.'"
He later describes how he was in shock and adds: "I was just attacked. My head was spinning."
He leaves Kenosha, being driven by his friend Dominick Black, and goes home before leaving with his mother for to the Antioch Police Department in his hometown.
His mother drives him to Antioch Police Department, where he arrives "about an hour after the shooting."
Rittenhouse: "My head was spinning and I couldn't think clearly at that point."
"Anthony Huber ... as I'm running past Anthony Huber ... he's holding a skateboard like a baseball bat ," Rittenhouse said. He says Huber swings the skateboard at his arm, it hits Rittenhouse as he tries to block it before the skateboard goes flying.
Rittenhouse: "As I'm on the ground, there are people around me. I don't recall how many."
He says he recalls moving his rifle in his direction. Most moved except for one.
"The last person, I don't know his name. I don't think he was ever identified. Jumps at me with his, he was wearing boots, I believe ... as his boot is making contact with my face, I fire two shots at him."
When asked why he fires two shots: "He would have stomped my face in if I didn't fire."
Huber, Rittenhouse says, "runs up, as I'm getting up, he strikes me in the neck with the skateboard a second time. He grabs my gun ... I can feel the strap coming off my body."
"I fire one shot," Rittenhouse says.
"As I'm lowering my weapon, I look down, and then Mr. Grosskreutz, he lunges at me ... with his pistol pointed directly at my head," Rittenhouse says.
Back on the stand, Rittenhouse recalls how "Mr. Ziminski instructed Mr. Rosenbaum to 'get him' and 'kill him.'"
"I turn around for a second ... I point my gun at Mr. Rosenbaum." He says that doing so did not stop Rosenbaum.
"After he throws the bag and he continues to run he's gaining steam on me. A gunshot is fired from behind me, directly behind me."
As Rittenhouse takes steps, he turns around he says.
After describing Rosenbaum chasing him, Rittenhouse says: "I remember his hands on the barrel of my gun,"
As why he doesn't keep running. He says, "there was no space for me to continue to run to."
"I shoot him," he says when asked what he did as he say Rosenbaum lunging toward him.
After shooting Rosebaum, Rittenhouse describes how he can hear people saying, "Get him."
He later adds: "A mob was chasing me." I continue torun after hearing people say, people were saying, 'Cranium him ... get him ... kill him."
He adds he was "trying to get to the police."
Rittenhouse: "I didn't do anything wrong. I was defending myself."
Rittenhouse sobs as he begins to recall how the events unfolded in the moments before he began firing his weapon.
Rittenhouse was describing how a man named Joshua Ziminski "steps toward me with a pistol in his hand. And as I'm, as I'm walking towards to put out the fire, I drop the fire extinguisher and I, I take a step back."
When asked his plan after stepping back from Ziminski, Rittenhouse responds: "My plan is to get out of that situation and go back ... to where the Car Source lot #2 was."Defense attorney asks, was he able to get back?
"I wasn't ... once I take that step back I look over my shoulder and Mr. Rosenbaum, Mr. Rosebaum was now running from my right side and I was cornered from in front of me with Mr. Ziminski and there were ... there were three people right there," he said in tears.
"That's when I run ..."
After crying for a short period, the judge calls for a 10-minute break.
When asked by his defense attorney, Rittenhouse says he is not an emergency medical technician, but has first-aid training
Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the two men who was fatally shot on Aug. 25, 2020, threatened to kill Rittenhouse or the people he was with earlier in the night, Rittenhouse testifies.
When asked if there was friction between protesters and Rittenhouse and his group earlier in the night, Rittenhouse said "No," and added that the person who had "attacked" him first "threatened to kill me twice."
He later confirmed the person he was speaking about was Rosenbaum.
Speaking about the first threat, Rittenhouse said the first threat was directed at him and Ryan Balch, one of the people he was with. The pair was in in the area of 59th Street and Sheridan "and Mr. Rosenahum was walking with a steel chain and he had a blue mask around his face and he was just mad about something."
Speaking to Rittenhouse and Balch, Rosenbaum said, "If I catch any of you f------ alone I’m going to f------ kill you … it was directed at both of us I believe," Rittenhouse recalls.
Rittenhouse said the second threat was outside of one of the Car Source locations. Rittenhouse says Rosenbaum was "screaming" at the other people from his group: "He was screaming, I’m going to cut your f------- hearts out and kill you n-words."
When asked by defense attorney Mark Richards why Rittenhouse owned a bullet proof vest, Rittenhouse responded that the vest was issued to him by a police department, adding that he did not purchase the item himself.
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand on Wednesday in his ongoing trial in Kenosha County court.
Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
He was 17 when he and at least one friend said they traveled to the Wisconsin city from Illinois to protect local businesses and provide medical aid after two nights of businesses being looted and set on fire.
Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued repeatedly that their client was acting in self-defense, and fired his semi-automatic rifle because he was being chased or faced with a gun.
The prosecution has tried to depict Rittenhouse as the person who instigated the events, including by emphasizing that he is the only person to have shot someone during the night of unrest.
