Erika Kirk to launch tour for late husband’s book with FOX News Media interviews, including ‘Hannity’

Erika Kirk, Turning Point USA CEO and the widow of conservative icon Charlie Kirk, will appear on multiple FOX News Media platforms throughout the week of Dec. 8 to launch the book tour for "STOP, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life," written by her late husband.

As the book goes on sale, Erika Kirk will give her first interview to Sean Hannity, with a focus on why she wanted to finish her late husband’s book project. The interview will air on "Hannity" at 9 p.m. ET on Dec. 8.

Kirk is also set to appear on "FOX & Friends" and FOX News Radio’s "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Dec. 9, and will guest co-host "The Five" that same day. She will join "Outnumbered" for the full hour on Dec. 10.

Finished a month before his assassination, "STOP, in the Name of God" was written in recognition of Kirk’s faith, highlighting the importance of connection, peace and presence.

Last month, Kirk accepted the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards. In a somber moment, she reflected on her late husband and his enduring vision for the nation.

"Charlie would always tell myself and others that America is worth fighting for, and it is, always will be," she told Fox Nation viewers.

Erika Kirk was the first recipient of the award, which honors individuals who champion her late husband’s values of freedom of speech, faith and family.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10 on the campus of Utah Valley University. Since his death, Erika Kirk has worked to carry on her late husband’s mission, leading the group he started over a decade ago.

Last month, Erika Kirk gave the first interview following the tragic assassination to Fox News Channel's Jesse Watters.

Erika Kirk is also set to appear on CBS for an upcoming town hall event moderated by Bari Weiss, the network’s newly appointed news chief, that will air after her FOX News Media appearances.

