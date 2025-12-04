Expand / Collapse search
Erika Kirk to launch tour for late husband’s book with FOX News Media interviews, including ‘Hannity’

Widow of conservative icon will also appear on ‘The Brian Kilmeade Show,’ 'FOX & Friends,' ‘The Five’ and ‘Outnumbered’

Brian Flood
Erika Kirk accepts the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award: I will keep speaking the truth, no matter the cost Video

Erika Kirk accepts the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award: I will keep speaking the truth, no matter the cost

Erika Kirk honors her late husband in her acceptance speech for the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards.

Erika Kirk, Turning Point USA CEO and the widow of conservative icon Charlie Kirk, will appear on multiple FOX News Media platforms throughout the week of Dec. 8 to launch the book tour for "STOP, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life," written by her late husband.  

As the book goes on sale, Erika Kirk will give her first interview to Sean Hannity, with a focus on why she wanted to finish her late husband’s book project. The interview will air on "Hannity" at 9 p.m. ET on Dec. 8. 

Kirk is also set to appear on "FOX & Friends" and FOX News Radio’s "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Dec. 9, and will guest co-host "The Five" that same day. She will join "Outnumbered" for the full hour on Dec. 10. 

ERIKA KIRK SHARES EMOTIONAL THANKSGIVING MESSAGE HONORING CHARLIE: ‘WHAT REMAINS IS SACRED’

Erik Kirk

Erika Kirk will appear on Fox News throughout the week of Dec. 8 to launch the book tour for "STOP, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life," written by her late husband.   (FOX News Media)

Finished a month before his assassination, "STOP, in the Name of God" was written in recognition of Kirk’s faith, highlighting the importance of connection, peace and presence.

Last month, Kirk accepted the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards. In a somber moment, she reflected on her late husband and his enduring vision for the nation.

"Charlie would always tell myself and others that America is worth fighting for, and it is, always will be," she told Fox Nation viewers. 

ERIKA KIRK REJECTS ARGUMENT GUN VIOLENCE WAS THE ROOT PROBLEM THAT LED TO HUSBAND'S ASSASSINATION

Erika Kirk participates in a Medal of Freedom Ceremony for her late husband Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk participates in a Medal of Freedom Ceremony for her late husband Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Getty Images/Alex Wong)

Erika Kirk was the first recipient of the award, which honors individuals who champion her late husband’s values of freedom of speech, faith and family. 

Charlie Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10 on the campus of Utah Valley University. Since his death, Erika Kirk has worked to carry on her late husband’s mission, leading the group he started over a decade ago.

Last month, Erika Kirk gave the first interview following the tragic assassination to Fox News Channel's Jesse Watters. 

ERIKA KIRK REVEALS WHAT SHE TELLS HER DAUGHTER WHEN SHE ASKS 'WHERE'S DADDY?'

Erika Kirk seated across from Fox News' Jesse Watters for an interview

Erika Kirk spoke to Fox News host Jesse Watters last month for her first interview following the tragic assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk.  (Jesse Watters Primetime)

Erika Kirk is also set to appear on CBS for an upcoming town hall event moderated by Bari Weiss, the network’s newly appointed news chief, that will air after her FOX News Media appearances. 

Fox News Digital’s Madison Colombo contributed to this report. 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. 

