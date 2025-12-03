Hamline University student brags on video that he celebrated Charlie Kirk's assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A student at a small private college in St. Paul, Minnesota, was caught on video by Turning Point USA members defending conservative titan Charlie Kirk's assassination, and at times celebrating it.

The student approached the Turning Point members on the campus of Hamline University while they were hosting a tabling event, according to Frontlines TPUSA.

"Why shouldn't I be glad that [Charlie Kirk] got shot? Like honestly?" the unnamed student asked the Turning Point members.

After a back-and-forth about gun control, the agitator doubled down.

TEACHERS UNION CHIEF RANDI WEINGARTEN PROMOTES BOOK ON 'FASCIST REGIMES' DAYS AFTER KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

"I wanna — I'm for the Second Amendment — I'm just glad Charlie Kirk got shot because he said some really stupid s---," he said.

The student was asked whether he had ever said "stupid s---."

"Well yeah, but —" he said, before being cut off by a Turning Point member, who asked if he should be shot for stupid things he has said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CAMPUS RADICALS COAST TO COAST

"No, well, because I didn't call for — I didn't say that gun violence is necessary," the student replied.

During his career as a conservative commentator, Kirk argued that, while tragic, school shootings don't justify infringing on the Second Amendment, and in any case, criminals would still have access to guns.

"I'm just saying, I think it's good Charlie Kirk got shot because he got what he preached. He said that violence is necessary. He said that empathy is a weakness. Why should I be empathetic to that?" the student argued.

Kirk never said empathy is a "weakness," but did say on a 2022 episode of his podcast that he disliked the term.

"He got shot because he called for it," the provocateur continued. "He said bring it on. I watched the video of him getting shot in the neck and I clapped."

"That's so sad," a Turning Point student replied.

YEARS OF CAMPUS ATTACKS ON CONSERVATIVE ACTIVISTS RESURFACE AFTER CHARLIE KIRK’S MURDER

"I don't think it is yet. I think bad people deserve to die," the Kirk opponent said.

The students then launched into a brief debate about fascism, with the agitator claiming that President Donald Trump is a fascist.

Nationwide, there have been several instances of people publicly celebrating or mocking Charlie Kirk's shocking assassination.

Less than a week after Kirk's Sept. 10 killing in broad daylight while holding an event on the Utah Valley University campus, a student on the Clemson University campus was caught on video mocking the commentator, who left behind a wife and two young children.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Around the same time, a Texas Tech University student disrupted a Kirk vigil on campus, yelling, ""F--- y’all homie dead, he got shot in the head." That student was expelled.

A Chicago public school teacher was also accused of making light of Kirk's death during a "No Kings" protest in October. She was caught on video making a gun symbol with her fingers, putting it to her neck, and pulling the imaginary trigger.

"Hamline University does not condone violence in any form," the school said in a brief statement.