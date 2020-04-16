Critical new look at media coverage of Russian collusion investigation

In a new episode of her multipart series, veteran correspondent Lara Logan investigated the role that the American media played in perpetuating now-discredited allegations of collusion between President Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and the Kremlin.

"There may not be a more telling example of liberal bias in the media than this story, which began the moment Donald Trump was elected," narrated Logan in the latest installment of Fox Nation's "No Agenda with Lara Logan."

Logan's new exposé comes as the American public learns more about the errors and potential crimes committed in the course of the FBI's counterintelligence probe.

Last week, Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham that the Russia investigation was "one of the greatest travesties in American history."

"We’re going to get to the bottom of it," he said. "And if people broke the law, and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted."

In "No Agenda," Logan analyzed the press coverage of the Russia investigation and she spoke to the people, who became apparent targets when they ran afoul of the media's prevailing narrative.

One of those individuals was House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

"I wasn't around for Joe McCarthy, but I can't imagine that Joe McCarthy even came close to what the Democrats and the media have created today," Nunes told Logan in the Fox Nation show.

Nunes was the first member of Congress to stand up and vocally question the purported intelligence behind the allegations of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

In a declassified memo, released in February 2013, Nunes raised concerns over the FBI's reliance on the infamous Christopher Steele dossier, which was produced by the shady research firm Fusion GPS and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The dossier was used by the FBI to secure a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant on Trump campaign associate Carter Page.

Nunes' concerns were eventually vindicated by Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report, which found more than a dozen significant "errors and omissions" associated with the FISA warrant and by FBI Director Christopher Wray, who agreed that Carter Page had been illegally spied on.

However, before all this was revealed, Nunes claimed that he became a "target" of what he suggested was a coordinated effort to undermine him and damage his credibility.

"You can almost see it coming because you'd have initial outreach by three or four -- of what would be the same people -- one of them would run a story," Nunes told Logan. "And then you have an avalanche of 20, 30, 40, 50, I mean we got as high as many as 200 stories in a day."

"It wasn't news. It was just manufactured narratives that were meant to put one party over the other, meant to destroy one's credibility," he said.

Nunes also pointed to a May 2018 report that ran in the local California newspaper The Fresno Bee, which was published during Nunes' reelection campaign.

The report associated the congressman with a 2016 lawsuit filed by an employee of a California winery of which he is a limited partner and a friend of the owner. The winery employee said that she was asked in 2015 to serve guests on a charity cruise that devolved into a drug-fueled party involving prostitutes.

The congressman described the article as a "hit piece."

"That was just another fake news story. Fusion GPS, they actually take credit for that one," said Nunes, in reference to the firm behind the Steele dossier.

"It surely had nothing to do with me," he continued. "My friend was the victim in this. He was the victim. And he got punished for donating something to charity only because he knew me, only because I was an investor."

Nunes sued the Fresno Bee's parent company, McClatchy, for defamation. The Fresno Bee told Logan in a statement that the lawsuit represents a baseless attack on local journalism and the free press.

"The defamation is so bad and slander so bad that we don't even have the time or the means to take them all to court," said Nunes. "Whether it's CNN or McClatchy or Twitter, these are political enemies to me, and you have to see them as such. And if you don't, you're not going to last."

