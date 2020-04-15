Liberal media bias benefits extreme radical left: Lara Logan investigates

In the latest episode of Fox Nation's "No Agenda with Lara Logan," the veteran journalist investigated the far-left militant movement, Antifa, and how many in the media -- knowingly or unknowingly -- provide cover for the extremist political movement.

"There's arguably no greater beneficiary of liberal bias in the media than the extreme radical left," narrated Logan in the Fox Nation show. "Their faces are not all they hide. Behind the name, anti-fascists is a radical organized agenda that targets anyone who challenges them."

Logan and her team traveled to Seattle, Wash. on Martin Luther King Day in January to speak to Antifa members, who were protesting against a pro-Trump group holding a "MAGA march against racism and bigotry."

"Is it possible to be a Trump supporter and not be racist?" Logan asked one Antifa member.

"In 2016, yes," he replied, "In 2020, absolutely not."

In Season 2 of "No Agenda," Logan focused on liberal bias in the media, and in this episode, she detailed how some pundits, commentators and reporters have expressed sympathy for those who claim to be fighting against racism, bigotry, and fascism -- even if those efforts involve violence.

"I argue to you tonight, all punches are not equal morally," said CNN host Chris Cuomo on his show in 2018.

His monologue came on the heels of the first anniversary of the protests in Charlottesville, Va. during which a white supremacist drove his car into a crowd, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring more than 30 others.

"When someone comes to call out bigots and it gets hot, even physical, are they equally wrong as the bigot they are fighting? I argue, no. Fighting against hate matters," continued Cuomo. "People who show up to fight against bigots are not to be judged the same as the bigots, even if they do resort to the same petty violence."

"Antifa -- for several years now -- has had inaccurate favorable coverage," journalist Andy Ngo, who was brutally attacked by Antifa members in 2019, told Logan.

"It's a cartoony way of looking at this. The bad guys vs. the good guys," he argued, pointing to support for Antifa from Cuomo and others.

"Chris Cuomo had tweeted out a photo of American troops storming the beaches of Normandy and said this was like Antifa," he continued. "When if you dive into even the basics of Antifa's ideology, they absolutely hate the United States and want to see the destruction of states. So they have nothing to do with these liberation soldiers of World War II."

However, when Ngo began publishing columns that contrasted with the prevailing media narrative about Antifa, he became a target.

"Many journalists accused [Ngo] of preying on the militants and manipulating the images," observed Logan. "Left-wing political groups accused him of doxing and endangering Antifa members by revealing their names. Somehow, this openly gay soft-spoken reporter was branded as far-right."

In June 2019, Ngo was attacked by Antifa members during a clash with a far-right group called the “Proud Boys." He was hospitalized for 30 hours, as doctors monitored a brain hemorrhage that he sustained in the attack. Ngo said that he continues to receive physical, emotional and cognitive therapy as a result of his injuries.

Even following that incident, some in the media continued to offer excuses for Antifa's behavior and criticize Ngo.

"There was a very strong effort to try to seek justification for what happened to me," claimed Ngo. "They would always qualify their responses like Andy shouldn't have been beaten, but he's a propagandist for the far-right."

"Andy Ngo said he's mindful of the constant threats and danger to his life," said Logan, "but he's more afraid of the consequences of allowing such an organized, extreme political group to mask their true intentions and beliefs."

"I focus on the far-left because, one, I noticed that there was a gap in that type of coverage by journalists. Two, there was a lot of ignorance on this ideology," he said.

