AG William Barr on the Russia investigation: 'There's something far more troubling here'

Attorney General William Barr, appearing in an exclusive interview on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday, called the Russia investigation of President Trump "one of the greatest travesties in American history," adding that he believed it was an attempt to "sabotage" Trump's presidency.

Ingraham asked Barr about U.S. Attorney John Durham's ongoing probe into the origins of the Russia investigation, to which the Attorney General gave his viewpoint.

"My own view is that the evidence shows that we're not dealing with just the mistakes or sloppiness," Barr said. "There was something far more troubling here. We're going to get to the bottom of it. And if people broke the law and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted."

Barr said the Trump "has every right to be frustrated," calling saying "what happened to him was one of the greatest travesties in American history without any basis."

"They started this investigation of this campaign. And even more concerning actually is what happened after the campaign, "Barr said. "A whole pattern of events while he was president... to sabotage the presidency ... or at least have the effect of sabotaging the presidency."

Barr appointed Durham of Connecticut to review the events leading up to the 2016 presidential election and the origins of the Russia probe, through Trump’s January 20, 2017 inauguration.

The Attorney General also addressed FISA abuse saying he believed "safeguards" would "enable us to go forward with this important tool."

" I think it's very sad and the people who abused FISA have a lot to answer for because this was an important tool to protect the American people," Barr said. "They abused it. They undercut public confidence in FISA but also the FBI is an institution and we have to rebuild that."

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz last year announced that the bureau made repeated errors and misrepresentations before the FISA Court in an effort to obtain the warrants against Carter Page, a Trump campaign adviser. The FISC later found that those warrants “lacked probable cause.”

Fox News' Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.