What compelled Lara Logan to investigate liberal media bias in new exposé

In 2019, veteran correspondent Lara Logan went on a podcast for a wide-ranging conversation. More than two hours into that discussion, the topic turned to media bias and she never expected what would happen next.

"Did you have any idea when you posted that podcast that it was going to go crazy?" Logan asked retired Navy SEAL and host of the podcast, "Mike Drop," Mike Ritland.

"It was a complete shock to me," replied Ritland, who said that his podcast episodes, at the time, would normally be downloaded at least 100,000 times.

"To see it rise to that level, just the hundreds of thousands of views on different platforms and then it turns into millions of views," he continued on Fox Nation's, "No Agenda with Lara Logan."

"There was no promotion of it from anywhere other than us just posting it," said Ritland, "The popularity of it speaks volumes to how starved people are in this country for that type of discussion."

Logan appeared on "Mike Drop," after leaving CBS News, in 2018, where she was a frequent contributor to "60 Minutes."

In 2013, Logan took a leave of absence at CBS News after she admitted to a mistake in a "60 Minutes" segment on the Sept. 11, 2012, Benghazi terror attack.

One of the on-the-record subjects, a British security contractor named Dylan Davies, had lied about his actions that night and the piece was ultimately retracted.

On the "Mike Drop" podcast, Logan offered criticism of many media outlets, regardless of their perceived bias. But it was her contention that the media overwhelmingly leans left that attracted the most attention.

"We’ve become political activists in a sense. And some could argue, propagandists, right?" she said about the news media. "The media everywhere is mostly liberal. Not just in the U.S."

"After my comments on 'Mike Drop' blew up, we decided to take a closer look at liberal bias," said Logan in the Fox Nation show, "While one side still won't acknowledge it, the overwhelming response showed many Americans wanted to have this conversation."

"We're not always aware of our own bias and I'm no different," continued Logan on "No Agenda." "But one of the most significant things I learned over the past three decades is that liberal bias is framed as honest. An imperfect, but noble struggle for the truth on one side, not so on the other."

"Then bias becomes intentional deception," she continued, "If you're Fox News or talk radio, it's not noble and it's not truth. It's disinformation and propaganda."

