Leo Terrell praises Rittenhouse jury after 'not guilty' verdict: 'I'm proud as a civil rights attorney'

'I'm very glad that justice prevailed'

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell provides reaction and analysis after the jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges.

Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell joined "America Reports" moments after the Kyle Rittenhouse jury announced a "not guilty" verdict on all charges. Terrell said he was "proud" of the jury for sticking to the facts of the case despite the external factors like loud protests that could have influenced their decision. 

KYLE RITTENHOUSE FOUND NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS: LIVE UPDATES

LEO TERRELL: I'm very glad that justice prevailed. I think most objective lawyers felt that Kyle Rittenhouse had an affirmative defense of self-defense. I think these verdicts are correct. I think Kyle Rittenhouse should never have been charged. I think the prosecution basically made him an example of what happened last year. 

And I think that outside noise – I'm very proud as a civil rights attorney because the outside noise did not intimidate, did not deter the jury from looking at the facts inside that courtroom. And this is a just verdict. The only people who would be upset are those who have a hidden agenda outside the rule of law.

This article was written by Fox News staff.