Rittenhouse jury going home for the evening after third day of deliberations: LIVE UPDATES

Rittenhouse jury to begin fourth day of deliberations on Friday

The jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse left the courthouse around 4:10 p.m. CT on Thursday after the third day of deliberations.

"You’ve certainly put in a full day and have asked to retire for the evening, which is fine,” Judge Bruce Schroeder told the jury.

The seven women and five men have spent roughly 23 1/2 hours deliberating over the past three days, including lunch breaks.

Judge Schroeder granted one juror’s request to take copies of the instructions home with them and noted that the 36 pages are complicated.

"I don’t know about you guys, I watch a little TV in the morning and in the evening, and some of the greatest legal minds in the country, I’m delighted to say, agree with us that the instructions are very confusing,” the judge told the prosecution and defense.

Defense attorney Mark Richards was hesitant about jurors taking the instructions home.

"I’m afraid it’s going to be the old dictionary game and they start defining words and things like that, outside research. That’s my concern,” Richards told the judge.

The jury requested copies of the 36-page jury instructions on Tuesday and entered the courtroom to briefly rewatch videos from the trial on Wednesday.

They'll report back to the courthouse at 9:00 a.m. CT on Friday. - Paul Best