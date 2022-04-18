Leo Terrell warns summer crime wave is coming due to progressive Dems' 'soft on crime' policies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell slammed Democratic cities, mayors and prosecutors for their "soft on crime" policies during a Monday appearance on "America's Newsroom," arguing these policies will contribute to yet another violent crime wave this summer. Terrell also responded to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell's claims that losing sight of the victims of crime is not ‘what public safety is intended to do.’

LEO TERRELL: I can guarantee you -- I'll make a prediction: next week, you and Dana, are going to cover crime in New York City over the weekend, and Chicago. Beautiful words, but Alvin Bragg, George Gascon -- soft prosecutors. You don't hear her criticizing the prosecutor. Until that happens, forget it. It's going to happen, and we're going to expect a summer crime wave like the Portland sheriff officer said. It's going to happen. It's been going on, Bill, for two-and-a-half years. When will it stop?

