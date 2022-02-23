Leo Terrell: Liberal crime policies backfiring due to ‘false assumption' about systemic racism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell told "America’s Newsroom" on Wednesday that progressive policies are backfiring because systemic racism does not exist.

LEO TERRELL: Yes, they have backfired. Why? Because there is a false assumption that it’s a systemic racist policy that exists in these cities. I beg both of you when you hear someone use the term systemic racism to challenge them. Where is it? You look at L.A., Chicago, New York. You have people of color running these cities. Who is the boogeyman? Who is implementing these systemic policies? You have minority police chiefs and minority DAs and mayors. Where is the systemic racism? It is a false narrative to do what I call backdoor reparations and have these policies.

They are backfiring because look who is being harmed. You can play a Fox video montage of the people who are being attacked and the people and the people who are the suspects. Here is the truth, not racist, there are a lot of people of color who are committing these crimes against people of color. That’s hard to say but that’s the honest truth. And look at Chicago, you got a Black mayor, a Black police chief. I beg you, I beg everyone who is on Fox, whoever uses that term, where is it? Give me the first and last names.

