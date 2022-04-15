Maryland man found guilty in fatal stabbing at Popeyes over chicken sandwich line-cutter, prosecutors say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man charged with fatally stabbing another person who was cutting in line for Popeyes chicken sandwiches in Maryland in 2019 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.

Police said Ricoh McClain, 32, stabbed the other man, Kevin Davis, 27, on Nov. 4 at a Popeyes location in Oxon Hill, about 20 minutes from Washington, D.C.

Prince George's County police Chief Hank Stawinski said Davis had been "methodically" cutting the line for the popular chicken sandwich which had just been re-released – before McClain confronted him, leading to a dispute.

Stawinski said it took 15 seconds from when the altercation started to when the stabbing happened. McClain fled the scene after the incident.

When officers arrived at the location they found Davis in the parking lot with stab wounds, police told Fox News. Davis was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

On Nov. 14, Prince George's County police tweeted that they located and arrested McClain, who was wanted on murder charges in the death of Davis.

The attack occurred as the popular menu item prompted long lines at Popeyes locations across the country.

"This is a tragic incident in which a young man lost his life over a simple argument. I am pleased that the jury rendered this guilty verdict. My office is committed to holding those accountable who commit violent, heinous crimes such as murder in Prince George’s County," State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a news release, according to Washington D.C's WRC-TV. "I hope that the family and loved ones of Mr. Davis find some comfort in this outcome."

McClain is set to be sentenced on July 25.

