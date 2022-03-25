LA County officials 'have everything upside down' during crime wave: John Phillips

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Host of "The John Phillips Show" exposed Los Angeles County's soft-on-crime stances Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

County officials "look at the criminal as the victim," he told host Tucker Carlson. "And if you are the victim of a crime, they want you to check your privilege."

LIBERAL LA COUNTY DA GASCÓN BACKPEDALS ON PROGRESSIVE DIRECTIVES AMID CRIME WAVE, PUBLIC BLOWBACK

"They have everything upside down. What is right is wrong; what is wrong is right. But that is what the political establishment here thinks, from top to bottom. From the mayor, the district attorney, the police chief, down to the city council."

"The whole county needs a change," he added.

The Los Angeles police chief recently advised residents to exercise caution when wearing expensive jewelry, driving "high-end cars" and exiting bars and restaurants.

"People don't move to California to look frumpy and be late," Phillips reacted. "They move here to be fashionable and be late."

"We have a Soros district attorney; we have a mayor who called the cops ‘killers’ and then cut their budget. We have a board of supervisors [that] went to war with our sheriff, Alex Villanueva, and wants to get rid of Men's Central Jail and the juvenile hall. So even if we arrest people, we have no place to put them."

He added that Los Angeles County "looks like the departures gate over at Spirit Airlines."

Murders in Los Angeles last year reached 397, the highest in 15 years, according to the Los Angeles Times, and many thieves are targeting expensive items like luxury cars and Rolex watches.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.