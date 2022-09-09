Expand / Collapse search
Lawrence Jones: We’re headed for vigilante justice if things don’t change

While Memphis "soft-on-crime" policies have had severe consequences, Lawrennce Jones, host of "Lawrence Jones Cross Country," told "America’s Newsroom" on Friday that vigilante justice will rise if things don’t change.

MEMPHIS SHOOTING: TEEN ACCUSED OF KILLING 4, INJURING 3 OTHERS IN RAMPAGE STREAMED ON FACEBOOK

LAWRENCE JONES: So, you know, and I was telling you this off-air, what I'm afraid of as this continues in the country, that we're going to have vigilante justice, and we can't have that in a civilized society. But when there is a void there and communities are trying to beg for help, law enforcement are leaving the profession because they're not appreciated, or they're afraid that if they make one bad move or if they do the right thing, they're going to lose their family, their livelihood and their freedom. A void is someone who is going to fill that void and there will be vigilante justice. And we don't want that to happen. 

But the leaders aren't doing anything about it. The mayors aren't stepping up to the plate. The DEA isn't stepping up to the plate. The judges aren't stepping up to the plate. So who is going to do it? And that's where that vigilante justice comes in.

