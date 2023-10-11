Lawrence Jones tracks down Pelosi, top Democrats to ask about Rashida Tlaib, Iran's $6 billion

FOX News' Lawrence Jones pressed top Democrats on Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., flying the Palestinian flag outside her office and the Biden administration previously greenlighting $6 billion to Iran as bloodshed continues to engulf the Israel-Gaza border.

The "FOX & Friends" co-host tracked down several lawmakers on Capitol Hill as Tlaib faces backlash after her recent refusal to condemn Hamas for brutally killing Israeli women and children. He asked them how they felt about her flying the controversial flag.

"This is America," New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell said when asked about the flag. "You're allowed [inaudible] the flag that you prefer."

"I think she has every right to have that Palestinian flag," Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal said.

"She's Palestinian… that doesn't mean she's a terrorist," Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer chimed in. "It doesn't mean that she condones this."

Tlaib has had the Palestinian flag outside her congressional office near the Capitol since at least January, and her support of Palestinians is widely known. Amid the Hamas war against Israel, which has left at least 22 Americans dead, the Washington Examiner's Reese Gorman snapped a photo of the flag that went viral on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The flag was still prominently displayed in front of Tlaib's office as of Tuesday morning, photos taken by Fox News Digital revealed.

But Tlaib sparked even more controversy after an eye-opening interaction between her and FOX Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn on Tuesday.

Vaughn confronted the far-left "Squad" member on a shocking report Hamas had beheaded Israeli babies during their terrorist attack on Saturday that left at least 1,000 Israelis dead.

"Congresswoman, Hamas terrorists have cut off babies' heads and burned children alive. Do you support Israel's rights to defend themselves against this brutality?" Vaughn asked. However, Tlaib refused to respond to the reporter.

Vaughn peppered the congresswoman with similar questions, but Tlaib continued on her way.

"You can't comment about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads? Congresswoman, do you have a comment on Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads?" she asked.

"You have nothing to say about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads? Do you condone what Hamas has done chopping off babies’ heads, burning children alive, raping women in the streets? You have no comment about children’s heads being chopped off?"

As Tlaib and her staff entered an elevator, the reporter asked Tlaib why she continues to have a Palestinian flag displayed outside her office.

"Congresswoman, why do you have the Palestinian flag outside your office if you do not condone what Hamas terrorists have done to Israel? Do Israeli lives not matter to you?" she asked before the Democrat exited the hallway.

Meanwhile, critics have called on the Biden administration to refreeze $6 billion worth of Iranian assets that were previously released last month in a prisoner swap deal, citing concerns surrounding Tehran's known funding of Hamas.

The deal in question allowed the transfer of the money held in a South Korean bank to accounts in Qatar.

The administration says the money can only be used for humanitarian purposes and the U.S. will have oversight as to how and when the funds are used. However, many lawmakers have questioned that claim, worrying that the funds are being used to indirectly fund the fury on Israel.

"Speaker Pelosi, should we freeze that $6 billion?" Jones asked Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. "The Biden administration said we have the ability to do that."

"I haven't heard that," she responded.

