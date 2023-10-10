GOP lawmaker seeks curb on non-US flags in Congress after Tlaib office pictured with Palestinian banner

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, is calling attention to a measure he introduced that would prevent funding for any non-American flags displayed in the halls of Congress after the office of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was pictured with a Palestinian flag out front.

Tlaib has had the flag outside her congressional office near the Capitol since at least January, and her support of Palestinians is widely known. Amid the Hamas war against Israel that has seen at least 11 Americans dead, the Washington Examiner's Reese Gorman snapped a photo of the flag that went viral on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The flag was still prominently displayed in front of Tlaib's office as of Tuesday morning, photos taken by Fox News Digital revealed.

Miller shared Gorman’s tweet and posted a screenshot of an amendment he is sponsoring.

"The halls of Congress belong to America," Miller wrote. "They should be reserved for flags that embody our great nation. The Palestinian flag should not have a place here. That’s why I sponsored an appropriations amendment to end this silliness."

Miller’s amendment to a legislative appropriations bill would prohibit funds from being used to acquire or display any flag or pennant other than the flag of the United States, any state or territory of the U.S., or the POW-MIA flag on Capitol grounds.

More than 4,500 rockets have been fired by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip toward Israel since Saturday. So far the conflict has left around 1,600 people dead on both sides, including about 900 in Israel.

The Biden administration confirmed that 11 American citizens have been killed so far in the conflict, and that it has started delivering munitions and military equipment to support Israel.

Hamas warned Monday that it would begin killing Israeli civilians held captive for every new Israeli bombing of civilian homes without warning.

In a statement, Biden said the U.S. believes it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held hostage by Hamas, but officials are working to confirm that.

Tlaib, a frequent critic of Israel, faced backlash Sunday after she issued a statement in the wake of the violence condemning the "unconditional funding" to support Israel, which she called an "apartheid government."

"I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day," she said, according to the Detroit News.

She then called for "lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance."

Tlaib added that "this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue," so long as the U.S. "provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government[.]"

Fox News Digital has reached out to Tlaib’s office for comment on Miller’s measure.

