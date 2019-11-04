Lawrence Jones talks to Trump supporters at Kentucky rally fed up with impeachment inquiry

Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones talked to several attendees of President Trump's rally Monday evening in Lexington, Ky.

The president was in the Bluegrass State to support Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who is up for reelection Tuesday against Democrat Andy Beshear, son of former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear.

Prior to his appearance Monday on "Hannity," Jones asked several folks why they still support Trump three years into his presidency.

"Because I have common sense," one woman remarked.

Another attendee told Jones Trump continues to do "everything right for America."

The Fox News contributor asked another man about the Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

The man said the House Democrats are conducting a "charade" and should be anxious for the forthcoming report from Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz on the FISA process.

"It's going to be damning -- they're just trying to get ahead of it," he said.

"It's an absolute joke," he added of the impeachment proceedings, claiming the process could backfire on Democrats because the American people, "aren't stupid."

Another man told Jones Democrats are simply trying to find some type of conviction to hang on Trump ahead of the 2020 election.

"They've been looking for three years and haven't found anything," he said.

Amid chants of "USA" at Monday's rally, Trump repeatedly sought to leverage his accomplishments in office, including energy independence and historically low unemployment rates, to boost Bevin.

At one point, Trump reminded the audience that American special forces had just provided "the world's number-one terrorist a one-way ticket to hell," in a colorful reference to the now-dead Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

