Lara Trump calls impeachment inquiry a 'gift' to the president

Lara Trump said the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into her father-in-law is a gift to his 2020 campaign.

Trump, wife of President Trump's middle son Eric Trump, said Thursday on "Hannity" internal campaign polling shows voters are not as in favor of impeachment as the media and Democrats let on.

"This is a gift for us," she said.

"Our internal polling shows that Donald Trump's support has gone up thanks to the impeachment inquiry. Since Nancy Pelosi called for this we have seen the numbers go up."

SANDERS HITS BIDEN WHERE IT HURTS, SUGGESTS HE'S LOSING 'WORKING-CLASS' SUPPORT

She also said the campaign has found data to suggest Trump is gaining ground against former Vice President Joe Biden in several categories including women voters. She pointed to recent polls that showed claiming Biden has slipped ten points in a head-to-head since June in that regard.

"We can let them keep going with this because the American people are not distracted by this," Trump, 37, said.

The North Carolina native called the impeachment inquiry a "sham" and a "coup against the president."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said Democrats appear "obsessed" with impeachment and agreed when host Sean Hannity noted how Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, previously declared that if Trump is not impeached, Democrats may lose in 2020.

In a May interview, the Houston lawmaker said he is, "concerned that if we don't impeach this president, he will get reelected. If we don't impeach him, he will say he has been vindicated."

Trump said Democrats like Green are "so desperate to get him out of office they know that this is the only shot they have."

"I don't know who gave the Democrats the shovel and said start digging."