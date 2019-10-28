Hannity: Reports on alleged FISA abuse and origins of Russia probe will ‘shock the conscious and soul of the nation'

Fox News primetime host Sean Hannity said the release of investigations into the FBI and Justice Department probes of President Trump and his campaign will "shock the conscience and soul of the nation."

"My sources tell me it will shock the conscience and soul of the nation." — Sean Hannity

"There's a lot coming," Hannity said. "We got the Horowitz report on FISA report ... my sources tell me it will shock the conscience and soul of the nation and when the Durham report comes out, that will similarly shock the conscience and soul of the nation about abuse of power and corruption," said Hannity during this year's Politicon in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday.

WHERE IS THE FISA REPORT?

For weeks, it’s been speculated the long-awaited review of alleged surveillance abuses by the Department of Justice and the FBI during the investigation into Russia’s purported meddling in the 2016 presidential election could drop any day — though Hannity believes a November release is likely.

"We know it's finished, it still hasn't been released to the public, and we've seen delay after delay after delay," Hannity said in an earlier segment of his show.

For more than a year and a half, Inspector General Michael Horowitz has been investigating alleged misconduct related to the FISA warrants delivered by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC). The Justice Department and the FBI obtained warrants in 2016 to surveil Trump adviser Carter Page. It is unclear, at this point, if Page was the only Trump official that the DOJ obtained a FISA warrant against.

DOJ WATCHDOG SUBMITS DRAFT FISA REPORT TO BARR

That highly anticipated report will likely spark new congressional investigations and deliver critical information to other federal reviews probing allegations of abuse by the Justice Department and the FBI.

Horowitz has been probing how the infamous and salacious anti-Trump dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele was used to secure the original FISA warrant for Page in October 2016, as well as three renewals.

Horowitz also has looked into why the FBI may have regarded Steele – funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign through law firm Perkins Coie – a credible source, and why the bureau used news reports to bolster Steele’s credibility before the FISA court.

According to Hannity, the report, which dominated headlines for almost two years, will have "shocking revelations," as the country waits in anticipation.

"I don't know why it's not released yet because we already know what happened," he said on his show.

"We know the bulk of information was that Hillary Clinton bought and paid for dirty Russian dossier ... so they could help her win the election in 2016," Hannity added.

"And by the way," he continued, "what do we learn from that? That it was never verified and never verifiable."

"We will find out, we need to get to the truth," the host concluded.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report