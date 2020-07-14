Lawrence Jones on 1-year-old's death in NYC: Shouldn't be this hard for GOP to defeat 'incompetent' Dems in cities

It should not be hard for the Republican Party to defeat "incompetent" Democratic politicians in cities like New York where crime is up 130 percent, Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones stated Tuesday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Jones called on elected leaders to "start talking" after a fatal shooting took the life of a 1-year-old boy in Brooklyn on Sunday.

"I mean, this is not a political issue. This is a family [who is] grieving," he said.

Jones also highlighted the fact that because Davell Gardner Jr. lived in public housing, his story would not get the coverage it deserves "because this is considered the new normal."

"They should be knocking doors down until they figure out what happened to a 1-year-old. The grandmother says the rest of the children are so frightened that they won't even come outside. They won't go outside. And, no one is giving them [an] answer on why they lost their 1-year-old brother," he said. "That is unacceptable in America.

"Why are we just allowing this country to turn into a war zone?" Jones asked. "There is no protest. There [are] no answers from the police department, the commissioner. You know, I understand; I’ve talked about the bad apples that are in police departments. But, what did you expect to happen when you decided to paint this generalization about all cops? Crime is up 130 percent.

"You think virtual-signaling, painting on a damn street is going to bring kids back?" he added, referring to Mayor Bill de Blasio's efforts to contribute to the new Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower.

Earlier this month, the Big Apple's lawmakers voted on budget changes that shifted $1 billion from the New York Police Department to programs that assist in youth and community development. That was followed by a bloody Fourth of July weekend which saw 64 New Yorkers shot, 11 fatally – including a young father who was shot while holding hands with his 6-year-old daughter in the Bronx.

"I'm for cutting spending, but New York cannot allow their budget to be cut from the police department," Jones said, pointing out that there are "still so many unsolved crimes."

Jones told the "Friends" hosts that the issue was deeply personal to him and that Democrats have failed their constituents.

"The Democrats have failed. That’s just a fact. They have failed," he said. "But, I also tell the Republicans: where are you? Because it should not be that hard to defeat these incompetent leaders.

"And, history is going to remember this moment," he concluded. "Did you do something? Were you silent or did you get involved and bring these killers to justice?"