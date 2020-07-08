New York sheriff on violent crime spikes in NYC: 'We're starting to lose control'

In New York City there was a 130 percent increase in shootings for the month of June-- up from 89 shootings last year to 205 this year. And just this past July 4th weekend New York City saw 21 shootings that left 44 people shot and 8 people killed.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon says these appalling statistics should be taken as a warning that New York City law enforcement is starting to "lose control."

"When you see the vandalism in all our own communities when you see the assaults, you see Molotov cocktails being thrown at law enforcement vehicles, you have to start to realize that, we're starting to lose control. And once we start to lose control, we're not losing control to peaceful protesters, these are criminals," Toulon told Fox News. "And so once we start to relinquish authority to them, we're going to have chaos in our streets.”

Toulon says there are multiple reasons behind the increased crime and violence in New York City -- one being bail reform. According to Michael LiPetri, the chief of Crime Control Strategies, 3,000 people who were released under bail reform and from Rikers committed “9,000 serious crimes in New York City.”

NEW YORK CITY VIOLENCE: 8 KILLED DURING FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND

Many law enforcement officials believe bail reform laws in New York City have made it easier for individuals to be released and are emboldening criminals to commit offenses without any consequences. Sheriff Toulon agrees, but also says people should start looking at New York judges for some answers.

“We should hold the judges accountable and make them explain why individuals are obtaining bail [and] if there are particular groups that seem to be targeted by a particular judge," said Toulon. “That's where I believe that we should be focusing our attention on not changing laws or giving individuals the opportunity to return back.”

Former police commissioner Ray Kelly said on Fox News that bail reform could be changed "very easily just by giving judges the discretion to keep people in custody who are a danger to society."

"Virtually every state in the United States has that privilege except for New York, and the New York State Legislature will not do it," he said.

NYPD TOP COP PEGS UPTICK IN RECENT VIOLENCE TO RIKERS INMATES RELEASED

With the country growing more and more divided, many Americans are wondering what it will take to bring people together.

"American citizens are battling each other -- almost like it's becoming a civil war -- and at some point, something has to break so we will start to come together," Toulon said.