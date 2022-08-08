Lara Trump on Mar-a-Lago raid: They detest Donald Trump because he doesn't play their game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lara Trump blasted the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on " Tucker Carlson Tonight ."

LARA TRUMP: I have spoken to my father-in-law and I got to tell you, you know, he's as shocked as anybody, I think. For someone and anyone, quite frankly, who loves this country and believes in America, this should shake you to your core, what has happened today. This is a very clear demarcation in the history of America. Never before, as many of your guests have already talked about, Will, have we seen something like this happen where an unannounced raid by the FBI is conducted on a former president of the United States.

Think about this. If this is what they're able to do to the former president of the United States, think about what they could do to you, to anybody in America. The bottom line here is that these documents that have been in question have been, everybody's been cooperating.

Everybody from my father-in-law's team has been cooperating with the FBI with any authority that asks for anything up until now and there was no need to make such a big scene, to do something this insane, quite frankly, to a former president. But I think everybody clearly knows, Will, what is going on here. This is about weaponizing the justice system, as it has been so many times in the past against somebody who you politically do not like.

They detest Donald Trump , not just on the Democrat side, but the general establishment, because he's not one of them, because he doesn't play their game. They are terrified he's going to announce any day that he's running for president in 2024 and this is a very convenient way to just throw a little more mud on Donald Trump as though they haven't already done enough.

