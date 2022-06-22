Laura Ingraham on 'Fox & Friends': Americans are getting poorer under Biden and it's scary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said on Wednesday that Americans are suffering under President Biden’s energy policies, as the administration calls on Congress to approve a three-month gas tax holiday.

"Five major refineries have already shut down in the United States because investors shockingly actually want to make a profit. And they know there's no long-term viability in this investment because of the ESG movement and all the green movement, both here and around the world," Ingraham told "Fox & Friends," also previewing her new Fox Nation, show "Hidden Gems."

Biden has faced backlash after appearing to suggest that high gas prices will be a "good" opportunity to make a "fundamental turn" to clean energy.

Some conservatives called the president out on Twitter for the comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA and inflation rose to a 40-year-high last month, sparking fears of an impending recession.

BIDEN TAKES SHOT AT REPORTER SAYING RECESSION COULD BE INEVITABLE: ‘DON’T MAKE THINGS UP'

Ingraham said while America abandons energy independence, it enriches other countries and makes Americans poorer.

"They decided America was going to abandon our energy independence and all of our strength and frankly, a lot of our sovereignty because we had cheap energy for 400 years. Now they want to throw that away as China is building coal plants, coal-fired plants," she stressed.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Russia is getting richer, China is getting richer and the United States average American family is getting poorer under Biden. That is a fact, which I think we have to remind everyone. Everyday Americans under Biden are getting poorer. It's scary," she said, predicting another wave election in favor of Republicans in November that will be even bigger than the 2010 results.

Ingraham said it's all about the "great transition" to green energy and Americans are "suffering the most" from the policies.

Laura Ingraham explores the process behind Mardi Gras floats in her new Fox Nation show, available now to stream. Ingraham’s all new, three-part Fox Nation exclusive series, "Hidden Gems with Laura Ingraham," will follow the primetime anchor as she travels across the country, having in-depth conversations and discovering America’s "hidden gems."