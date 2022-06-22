Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears: Dem voters 'crossing over' because 'we're bringing common sense back'

Sears joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the Virginia GOP primary results.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Winsome Sears: We couldn't have won without Democrats who crossed over

Winsome Sears: We couldn't have won without Democrats who crossed over

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears argues Democrats supported Republican candidates after seeing the impact of liberal policies.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said Republicans are gaining momentum in the historically blue state because an increasing number of Democrats are crossing over and supporting the GOP's common-sense policies. She told "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday that the November midterms will reflect that trend. 

WINSOME SEARS: Democrats have understood that their children weren't learning. And it's one thing to like a political party, but when it comes to your child, that's a whole different ballgame. And so we couldn't have won if Democrats had not crossed over and supported us because they had confidence in us that we would bring common sense back. And that's what you're going to see in November, because all of this that's around us. It's ridiculous.

This article was written by Fox News staff.