Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears: Dem voters 'crossing over' because 'we're bringing common sense back'

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said Republicans are gaining momentum in the historically blue state because an increasing number of Democrats are crossing over and supporting the GOP's common-sense policies. She told "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday that the November midterms will reflect that trend.

WINSOME SEARS: Democrats have understood that their children weren't learning. And it's one thing to like a political party, but when it comes to your child, that's a whole different ballgame. And so we couldn't have won if Democrats had not crossed over and supported us because they had confidence in us that we would bring common sense back. And that's what you're going to see in November, because all of this that's around us. It's ridiculous.

