Backlash ensues as President Biden suggests inflation a 'chance' to make 'fundamental turn' to clean energy

President Biden faced backlash after appearing to suggest that high gas prices will be a "good" opportunity to make a fundamental turn" to clean energy on Monday.

Some conservatives called the president out on Twitter for the comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA and inflation rose to a 40-year-high last month, sparking fears of an impending recession.

Conservative political operative Greg Price tweeted out the moment where the president defended his green energy policies to reporters while vacationing at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.

"My dear mother used to have an expression: out of everything lousy, something good will happen if you look hard enough for it. We have a chance to make a fundamental turn toward renewable energy, electric vehicles, and not just electric vehicles but across the board," Biden told the crowd of reporters.

Biden's comments sparked backlash from many conservatives, with some critiquing Biden as being tone-deaf to the problems average Americans are facing.

"He keeps telling you he doesn't give a damn that you can't afford gas, all you have to do is start to believe him," Radio host and columnist Derek Hunter tweeted.

Abigail Marone, press secretary for Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., predicted Biden's statement would have unintended consequences for his party.

"Out of everything lousy (the Biden presidency) something good will happen (a massive red wave in 2022 & 2024)," she tweeted.

John Hayward, a writer for Breitbart News, tweeted that this revealed President Biden was counting on Americans being "stupid" enough to believe Vladimir Putin's "price hike" left them with "no choice" to turn to clean energy.

Biden followed up this exchange in Delaware by telling a reporter that "his team" would sit down with oil executives to demand they produce more oil and question their high profits.

He also snapped at a reporter who told him that economists warning a recession is "more likely than ever," saying "come on, don't make things up."

In recent weeks, Biden has shifted blame from the war in Ukraine and Vladimir Putin to oil companies as the reason why gas prices keep rising.