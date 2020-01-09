Lara Logan: Mainstream media forgetting Iranians who are celebrating Soleimani's death

Fox Nation host Lara Logan said Thursday that the American media is largely failing to cover the swath of the Iranian population that is celebrating the death of terror general Qassem Soleimani in an American drone attack last week.

Logan appeared on "Hannity" to discuss some media outlets' decision to highlight large public gatherings of mourning throughout Iran. Meanwhile, some hosts have characterized Soleimani as an icon of Iran.

"I mean, he was a terrorist," Logan said. "Iran has been using terrorism as a tool of statecraft. They have made it part of their foreign policy. And he was the architect of that."

"What disturbs me most about the coverage is that there are millions of people in Iran who did not mourn Qassem Soleimani's death," she added. "So, where was their side of the story?"

Logan, the host of Fox Nation's "Lara Logan Has No Agenda," said she spoke with Iranian opposition leaders who told her the public assemblies of mourning were simply a "siesta for the western media."

She said it is clear that the media "bought" that purported choreography.

The former "60 Minutes" correspondent added that she was sent several images of Iranians burning pictures of the dead Quds Force leader, and others showing citizens waving pictures of opposition leadership figures.

Logan added that the family members of the hundreds of civilians reportedly murdered by Quds-connected snipers are definitely not mourning the loss of Soleimani.

"What about those funerals? How much coverage did you see of their funerals?" she asked. "Where is the voice of the Iranian people?"

Logan also criticized media personalities featured in a montage played by host Sean Hannity. The clips included MSNBC host Chris Matthews remarking that Soleimani's demise would be like the death of "Elvis Presley in our culture," while CBS News reporter Holly Williams said Iranians saw Soleimani as an "inspirational military leader."

CNN pundit Fareed Zakaria claimed it is "difficult to convey how revered he [Soleimani] is," while primetime host Anderson Cooper compared Soleimani to French leader Charles de Gaulle.