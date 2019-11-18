Lara Logan joins Fox Nation streaming service with multipart docuseries

Veteran war correspondent Lara Logan has signed on with Fox Nation to present a four-part docuseries, reporting from the front lines of America’s political and ideological war zones on a number of hot-button issues with on-the-ground coverage and expert interviews.

"This series is what American people tell me they want everywhere I go — honest, independent journalism that will not bow to propagandists and political operatives who use the media as a weapon to silence, punish and bully. I am so proud to be part of this team,” Logan said in a statement.

In making the announcement, Executive Vice President of FOX Nation and Development John Finley wrote, "As we continue to expand FOX Nation, this series is the exact kind of compelling content we want to deliver to our subscribers and super fans."

"No Agenda with Lara Logan" will feature four 90-minute installments each comprised of four episodes that will be released simultaneously on the Fox Nation streaming service. The series will focus on four key subjects: media bias, immigration, socialism and veterans.

Logan previously served as a reporter for CBS News’ "60 Minutes" and was chief foreign correspondent and later chief foreign affairs correspondent for their news division until 2018. She began working as a full-time correspondent for CBS News in 2002, where she reported from the battlefields in Afghanistan and Iraq, among numerous other regions of conflict throughout the world, including Mogadishu, Somalia and Tahrir Square in Cairo during the fall of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak’s government.

