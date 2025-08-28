Kim Kardashian condemns Trump ICE raids targeting people who 'build our country'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian expressed dismay on Thursday over the Trump administration’s ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, saying they're targeting "people who have worked so hard to build our country."

The reality star was asked to comment on the raids at the DVF Awards in Venice, Italy, where she accepted the Leadership Award for her work with the Anti-Recidivism Coalition.

"In the news you hear, ‘Oh, it’s about people who have committed these crimes and they’re trying to help out our country.’ But then you hear about all of the people who have worked so hard to build our country, and so many people that are such a part of our country getting affected," Kardashian said, according to Variety. "People I know. People my friends know."

Kardashian continued, "You want to believe that there’s a powerful message in protection, but then you see that it’s not really happening like that. It’s really tough, but I think that we have to do what we can to protect the people that have really supported and built our country."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kardashian’s publicist for comment.

In June, Kardashian made a similar comment in an Instagram story after mass ICE operations in Los Angeles, calling them "inhumane."

"Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely," Kardashian wrote.

"There HAS to be a BETTER way," she added.

Assistant Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin fired back at Kardashian’s comment days later, posting rap sheets and mug shots of four illegal immigrants who were arrested in raids.

"@KimKardashian, which one of these convicted child molesters, murderers, drug traffickers and rapists would you like to stay in the county? These are just a few of the convicted illegal criminals who have been picked up in the last 72 hours," McLaughlin wrote on X.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the White House regarding Kardashian’s latest comments.

Although Kardashian criticized the Trump administration’s immigration policies, she added that she "would love to" speak to President Donald Trump regarding police reform and the release of Erik and Lyle Menendez from prison. Kardashian worked with the White House on criminal justice reform issues during Trump's first term.

"[The Menendez brothers] are in a state prison, so the governor is really in charge of that decision, but I would go to any administration and any White House to fight for the rights of people I believe in," she said.