Kim Kardashian condemns Trump ICE raids targeting people who 'build our country'

The reality star turned criminal justice reform activist attacked the raids in Los Angeles over the summer

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Acting ICE director blasts Los Angeles mayor over ICE raid resistance Video

Acting ICE director blasts Los Angeles mayor over ICE raid resistance

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons discusses Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return to the U.S. and facing charges, the remarks from the Los Angeles mayor regarding the ICE raids, the push from Democrats to unmask agents as well as his priorities.

Kim Kardashian expressed dismay on Thursday over the Trump administration’s ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, saying they're targeting "people who have worked so hard to build our country."

The reality star was asked to comment on the raids at the DVF Awards in Venice, Italy, where she accepted the Leadership Award for her work with the Anti-Recidivism Coalition.

"In the news you hear, ‘Oh, it’s about people who have committed these crimes and they’re trying to help out our country.’ But then you hear about all of the people who have worked so hard to build our country, and so many people that are such a part of our country getting affected," Kardashian said, according to Variety. "People I know. People my friends know."

Kim Kardashian walks red carpet wearing pink dress

Kim Kardashian was asked about her thoughts on the ongoing immigration raids while accepting an award for her work in police reform. (James Devaney/Getty Images)

KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS IMMIGRANTS IN LA SUFFERING 'FEAR AND INJUSTICE' THANKS TO TRUMP IMMIGRATION PLAN

Kardashian continued, "You want to believe that there’s a powerful message in protection, but then you see that it’s not really happening like that. It’s really tough, but I think that we have to do what we can to protect the people that have really supported and built our country."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kardashian’s publicist for comment.

In June, Kardashian made a similar comment in an Instagram story after mass ICE operations in Los Angeles, calling them "inhumane."

"Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely," Kardashian wrote.

Department of Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security responded to Kim Kardashian's comments about ICE raids in June. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo)

"There HAS to be a BETTER way," she added.

Assistant Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin fired back at Kardashian’s comment days later, posting rap sheets and mug shots of four illegal immigrants who were arrested in raids.

KIM KARDASHIAN VISITS WHITE HOUSE, WILL FIGHT FOR CRIMINAL JUSTICE AND LEARN WITH 'EVERY ADMINISTRATION'

"@KimKardashian, which one of these convicted child molesters, murderers, drug traffickers and rapists would you like to stay in the county? These are just a few of the convicted illegal criminals who have been picked up in the last 72 hours," McLaughlin wrote on X.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the White House regarding Kardashian’s latest comments.

ice-agents-march-city

Kim Kardashian called the Los Angeles ICE raids "inhumane." (Carlin Stiehl/Getty Images)

KIM KARDASHIAN TESTIFIES IN PARIS ROBBERY TRIAL, RELIVES TERRIFYING MOMENT SHE THOUGHT SHE WAS 'GOING TO DIE' 

Although Kardashian criticized the Trump administration’s immigration policies, she added that she "would love to" speak to President Donald Trump regarding police reform and the release of Erik and Lyle Menendez from prison. Kardashian worked with the White House on criminal justice reform issues during Trump's first term.

"[The Menendez brothers] are in a state prison, so the governor is really in charge of that decision, but I would go to any administration and any White House to fight for the rights of people I believe in," she said.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

