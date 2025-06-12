Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

DHS official asks Kim Kardashian which murderers, rapists she would like to see ICE put back on streets

The celebrity posted on Instagram, 'There HAS to be a BETTER way' to curb illegal immigration

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
Kim Kardashian arrives with mom Kris Jenner to testify in Paris robbery trial Video

Kim Kardashian arrives with mom Kris Jenner to testify in Paris robbery trial

The SKIMS founder set to confront Paris robbery gunmen in court. (Video credit: AP)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Assistant Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin did not take Kim Kardashian’s public criticism of President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda lightly on Wednesday.

After Kardashian stated on Instagram that immigrants in Los Angeles are suffering "fear and injustice" thanks to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in the city, McLaughlin fired back on X, sharing photos of various criminal illegal immigrants detained by ICE and asking the reality TV star which ones should be released.

"@KimKardashian, which one of these convicted child molesters, murderers, drug traffickers and rapists would you like to stay in the county?" she posted.

TRUMP ADMIN ASKS SCOTUS TO AUTHORIZE RAPID MIGRANT DEPORTATIONS TO COUNTRIES OTHER THAN THEIR OWN

DHS Kardashian Illegal immigration Trump

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin slammed reality TV star Kim Kardashian for criticizing President Trump's immigration agenda.  (Chip Somodevilla / Staff | Gilbert Flores / Contributor)

In the midst of violent riots in downtown Los Angeles aimed at disrupting ICE operations in the city, the celebrity pleaded with the government to find a "BETTER way" of curbing illegal immigration.

In an Instagram story she shared on Tuesday, Kardashian stated, "Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely."

"There HAS to be a BETTER way," she added. 

RIOTERS SMASH WINDOWS AT LAPD HEADQUARTERS AS ANTI-ICE AGITATORS CLASH WITH AUTHORITIES

Anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles

A protester places debris in a fire as Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks stand guard outside an industrial park in Paramount, Calif., on Saturday, June 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

McLaughlin attached brief bios of illegal immigrants with alleged criminal records that ICE had rounded up in Los Angeles to her post. 

According to DHS, the bio for one person, Eswin Uriel Castro, stated that, in addition to him being an illegal immigrant, he "has criminal convictions for child molestation and being armed with a dangerous weapon. He has also been arrested for robbery and domestic violence."

For Gerardo Antonio-Palacios, DHS claimed that the illegal immigrant from Mexico has "criminal convictions for homicide and burglary." The bio also stated that he was previously deported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Gutfeld! - Wednesday, June 11 Video

McLaughlin shared a DHS description of illegal immigrant Antonio Benitez-Ugarte, stating he "has been convicted of drug trafficking." She also shared one of Mab Khaleb, describing him as a "53-year-old illegal alien from Cambodia" whose "criminal history includes a conviction for transport of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, lewd action with a child, and battery."

"These are just a few of the convicted illegal criminals who have been picked up in the last 72 hours," the DHS official added. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson also responded to Kardashian’s post, telling Fox News Digital, "President Trump is keeping his promise to the American people to deport illegal aliens. He will carry out the mission that millions of hardworking, patriotic Americans endorsed – not listen to the whims of out-of-touch Hollywood celebrities."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 