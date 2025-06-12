DHS official asks Kim Kardashian which murderers, rapists she would like to see ICE put back on streets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Assistant Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin did not take Kim Kardashian’s public criticism of President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda lightly on Wednesday.

After Kardashian stated on Instagram that immigrants in Los Angeles are suffering "fear and injustice" thanks to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in the city, McLaughlin fired back on X, sharing photos of various criminal illegal immigrants detained by ICE and asking the reality TV star which ones should be released.

"@KimKardashian, which one of these convicted child molesters, murderers, drug traffickers and rapists would you like to stay in the county?" she posted.

In the midst of violent riots in downtown Los Angeles aimed at disrupting ICE operations in the city, the celebrity pleaded with the government to find a "BETTER way" of curbing illegal immigration.

In an Instagram story she shared on Tuesday, Kardashian stated, "Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely."

"There HAS to be a BETTER way," she added.

McLaughlin attached brief bios of illegal immigrants with alleged criminal records that ICE had rounded up in Los Angeles to her post.

According to DHS, the bio for one person, Eswin Uriel Castro, stated that, in addition to him being an illegal immigrant, he "has criminal convictions for child molestation and being armed with a dangerous weapon. He has also been arrested for robbery and domestic violence."

For Gerardo Antonio-Palacios, DHS claimed that the illegal immigrant from Mexico has "criminal convictions for homicide and burglary." The bio also stated that he was previously deported.

McLaughlin shared a DHS description of illegal immigrant Antonio Benitez-Ugarte, stating he "has been convicted of drug trafficking." She also shared one of Mab Khaleb, describing him as a "53-year-old illegal alien from Cambodia" whose "criminal history includes a conviction for transport of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, lewd action with a child, and battery."

"These are just a few of the convicted illegal criminals who have been picked up in the last 72 hours," the DHS official added.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson also responded to Kardashian’s post, telling Fox News Digital, "President Trump is keeping his promise to the American people to deport illegal aliens. He will carry out the mission that millions of hardworking, patriotic Americans endorsed – not listen to the whims of out-of-touch Hollywood celebrities."