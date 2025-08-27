South Korean, Vietnamese nationals among ICE's latest 'worst of the worst' roundup in Los Angeles: DHS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 5,000 illegal immigrants have been arrested in the Los Angeles area since June, according to the Department of Homeland Security, including some of the "worst of the worst" violent offenders.

The detainees highlighted by DHS include citizens of Mexico, El Salvador, South Korea, Vietnam, China and Eritrea.

"DHS law enforcement has made over 5,000 arrests in Los Angeles. That’s more than 5,000 criminal illegal aliens, gang members, child predators, and murderers taken off our streets. Precious lives saved," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

Some of the illegal immigrants highlighted by the agency have criminal histories that include violent offenses such as murder, theft and sexual abuse, including against children.

"Families protected. American taxpayers spared the cost of their crimes AND the burden of their benefits. Thank you to our brave law enforcement officers. Make no mistake: if you are here illegally, we will find you, arrest you, and send you back. This is just the beginning," she continued.

Diego Fernandez-Martinez, from Mexico, has convictions for carjacking, vehicle theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance for sales, robbery and prisoner in possession of a weapon, according to DHS. The agency also said he is a member of the Surenos gang.

Mexican national Juan Carlos Marin-Hipolito was convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, DHS said.

Jaime Sarinana-Rodriguez, also from Mexico, is a registered sex offender convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child and was sentenced to 16 years in prison, according to the agency.

Mexican woman Martina Zacarias is a convicted sex offender convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and was sentenced to eight years in prison, DHS said.

Edgar Isaac Lopez, also from Mexico, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, child cruelty resulting in injury or death, assault by a prisoner, unlawful display of a fake or fraudulent ID card or permit, and trespassing, according to the department.

Omar Guzman-Rodriguez, a registered sex offender, has convictions that include burglary, possession of check or money order to defraud, taking vehicle without owner consent, vehicle theft and possession of stolen vehicle, and lewd acts with a child under 14, DHS said. He is also from Mexico.

Joel Benjamin Reyes, from El Salvador, is a registered sex offender convicted of first-degree rape by forcible compulsion and incest engaged in sexual conduct with a related person, DHS said.

Yohannes Zerai, from the African country of Eritrea, is a registered sex offender and was convicted of robbery, battery with serious bodily injury, assault to commit rape, sexual penetration with a foreign object with force, assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm, petty theft with priors and failure to register as a sex offender, according to DHS.

South Korean national Justin Chung has convictions for murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, DHS said, and was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Quoc Dung Pham, from Vietnam, is a registered sex offender convicted of kidnapping, rape with force, sodomy in concert with force, oral copulation in concert with force, robbery and assault with intent to commit rape, possession of a controlled substance, DHS said. He was sentenced to 64 years in prison.

His brother, Bo Quoc Pham, is a registered sex offender, convicted of rape with force, arm or weapon sex offense, rape in concert with force or violence, oral copulation and was sentenced to 118 years in prison, according to DHS.

Chinese woman Hong Jing was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol, aiding, abetting and engaging in sex trafficking of an individual, as well as racketeering.