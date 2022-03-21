Expand / Collapse search
Kid Rock reveals why he hasn't been canceled: 'Because I don't give a f---'

Kid Rock tells Tucker Carlson he speaks his mind because 'I'm not in bed with any big corporate things'

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Kid Rock tells critics to 'go f---' themselves Video

Kid Rock tells critics to 'go f---' themselves

American singer Kid Rock discusses how his conservative views are perceived in the entertainment industry on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Kid Rock discussed his recent albur "Bad Reputation," and revealed why he hasn't been canceled Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"So if there was a message behind the album, what would it be?," Tucker Carlson asked.

Kid Rock responded, "To my fans, I love you dearly. To [the] critics, haters and trolls – go f--- yourself."

"I love the trolls and the haters and the critics who've been trying to, you know, knock me down for 20, 30 years. And I just, I'm still standing, [and] still operate at the highest levels."

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, has come under fire by critics for things he has said, and beliefs he holds.

"So why haven't you been canceled?," Carlson asked.

"I'm uncancelable," Kid Rock said. "Because I don't give a f---."

Recording artist Kid Rock performs during Tiger Jam 2013 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Recording artist Kid Rock performs during Tiger Jam 2013 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"I'm not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there's nobody I'm beholden to. No record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. And you can't cancel me. I love it when they try."

Carlson asked why more artists aren't like Kid Rock.

Kid Rock performs at DTE Energy Center on August 20, 2013, in Clarkston, Michigan. 

Kid Rock performs at DTE Energy Center on August 20, 2013, in Clarkston, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

"Because they're in bed with record companies and, you know, corporate deals and instructors at every level," he said. "I think I crawled out of the womb with both middle fingers in the air."

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.