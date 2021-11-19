Kid Rock takes aim at critics, 'snowflakes' with new song 'Don't Tell Me How to Live'

Kid Rock has returned to the music scene with "Don't Tell Me How to Live."

The 50-year-old musician released the song on Friday after teasing it online on Thursday.

"F--- all you hoes," he shouts as the song begins. "Detroit 'till I die motherf---ers."

The song, which features Monster Truck, is a departure from Kid Rock's more recent country tones and instead leans into the hard rock genre.

It takes aim at those who have criticized him, telling those who disagree with him to "kiss my a--" and "suck a d--- sideways."

"My way or the highway, listen up / Ain't nothing changed here, I still don't give a f---," he sings. "So what the f---'s up with all the backlash / You snowflakes, here's a newsflash."

He adds: "Ain't nobody gonna tell me how to live."

He blames "every kid [getting] a motherf---ing trophy" for turning the next generation into a "nation of p---ies" and jabs millennials for often being "offended."

The singer goes on to compare himself to a number of icons, including Bruce Springsteen, David Lee Roth, James Dean and Brad Pitt.

"Ain't nobody gonna tell me how to live," he concludes.

Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, announced the arrival of the song and music video on Instagram on Thursday night.

He posted an image of the Statue of Liberty wearing a face mask in his teaser as well as a photo on Twitter of himself holding up two middle fingers while at a studio.

"Remember this? S--t gets real this Friday Nov. 19th," he captioned the black and white photo.

